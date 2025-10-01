Watch Speaker Johnson Shut Down Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos About the Schumer Shutdown

ABC News host and former Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos attempted to steer Speaker Mike Johnson off message, and it didn’t go well. First, the legacy media no longer hold the same power they once did. Second, the GOP is better prepared and equipped to counter these talking points. First, Johnson is the Speaker of the House—he knows what’s going on and the language in all the texts, so the half-baked Cliff Notes versions these reporters aren’t the best material for manufacturing the lies they wish to pass off as fact. Johnson bulldozed CNN’s Kaitlin Collins last night and took a frying pan to George’s face in the morning. I mean, here’s the question he asked. Curtis Houck at the Media Reseach Center clipped it

This right here — discussing the government shutdown — is why the right hates the media. It’s loaded questions like this from partisans posing as journalists.



ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “The Democratic proposal is designed to prevent millions of Americans from losing their… pic.twitter.com/aZM1cUuQKj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 1, 2025

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “The Democratic proposal is designed to prevent millions of Americans from losing their health insurance, losing Medicaid coverage, or paying higher healthcare premiums. Why are you against that?” Speaker Johnson: “That’s an absurd statement what you said there. Let’s be clear about what happened last night, George.” Stephanopoulos: “It’s a factual statement.” Johnson: “No, George, let me tell you what happened last night and everyone can review the facts for themselves. Forty-four Senate Democrats voted to reject a clean nonpartisan resolution to keep the United States government open. Democrats side instead they wanted to give healthcare to the illegal aliens instead of keeping critical services provided for American citizens. That’s what happened plain and simple. Every Democrat in the House except one voted against the clean continue resolution. It was nonpartisan in nature. There were no policy riders on it that Republicans favored. It’s exactly what Chuck Schumer and other Democrats voted for in March, but they changed their tune. They changed their tune because Chuck Schumer’s having political problems right now. That’s just a simple fact and everybody knows it. He’s trying to outrun the far-left portion of his base, so he’s decided to inflict pain on the American people.”

No, it’s not, George. Just because you say it’s factual doesn’t make it so, and we all know that now. It’s why you’re mocked, dismissed, and ignored. The man who’s in charge of the flow of legislation in the House, among other things, knows more than you do. Period. So, quit it. Also, it’s there in black and white: Democrats are shutting down the government so they can grab $1.5 trillion for NPR, illegal alien health care, and gutting rural healthcare funds.

ABC's George Stephanopoulos lectures Speaker Mike Johnson by telling him “here are the facts,” claiming illegal aliens have not and will not benefit from government health care.



Once Johnson explains it, Stephanopoulos embarrassingly huffs “you’ve made your point there” and… pic.twitter.com/vnso4v5yk7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 1, 2025

Johnson held his ground. Stephy had to move on—these guys are done. Their time of controlling narratives is over. We can run them over with tanks, and every Republican who faces questions like this should do so.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



