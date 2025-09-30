Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn

We’re hours away from a government shutdown. Talks between the White House and congressional leadership were not fruitful yesterday, with even Vice President JD Vance saying the country should consider a shutdown. We’ll know if we’re heading for one around 6 PM ET today. To recap, the things Democrats want are the resumption of funding to National Public Radio (NPR), health care for illegals, and the repeal of the rural healthcare fund.

Democrats accused Republicans of gutting the provision for rural health care, so the GOP allocated funds, and now, Hakeem Jeffries, Temu Obama, and his clown car want it repealed. These aren’t serious people, and they’re playing these games with two severe storms off the East Coast. A shutdown means FEMA services can't be provided.

President Trump gave Chuck Schumer and the Democrats an opportunity to agree on a common sense, nonpartisan solution that would keep the government funded and open.



Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have unfortunately chosen to pick a partisan fight and shut the government down… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 29, 2025

Now, political journalist Rachael Bade is tossing out reported nuggets about the latest shutdown talks, and it might give some people heartburn:

A top GOP official tells me Pres Trump is opening the door to striking some sort of health care deal with Democrats as part of the shutdown talks (tho that's unlikely to happen today obviously). This, let’s be honest, is going to give some Hill Republicans who want to keep these two issues totally separate, a bit of heartburn.... THE WHAT: I’m hearing new details from yesterday’s White House meeting — the most interesting being that POTUS proposed working with Democrats on a new health care law. (Realistically, this is extremely unlikely to ever happen in this environment, but still shows a willingness on his part to engage on this matter) “Nobody likes Obamacare. It's expensive, bad coverage. What we should do is write a new health care program,” he said, one person familiar and summarizing what he said recounted. Majority Leader John Thune I'm told got visibly frustrated, and insisted “This is not about health care!” (GOP leaders, of course, don't want to entertain any deal right now — bc they view that as rewarding bad behavior by Democrats taking gov funding hostage). Trump responded by arguing that he wasn’t sure the next time he’d be able to meet with these two Dem leaders so he wanted to make his pitch now. “We are arguing about premiums for shit care,” he said, per the person summarizing what he said. A few thoughts about this… GOP leaders are prob not gonna be happy… Even entertaining the idea of a bipartisan health care deal during shtu-down talks could arguably encourage Dems to dig in

During the 2018/19 shutdown, Dems held the line refusing to give Trump a penny for his border wall. He ultimately caved and took the blame for the fight. Many Rs would like POTUS to employ this approach: Give nothing.

But POTUS' curiosity abt a deal underscores how much of a wildcard he can be. GOP leaders want to make the shutdown hurt for Dems — but Trump loves a deal, so this complicates things...

Bade pointed out yesterday that House Republicans should hold the line since it would legitimize the Democrats’ position of having the government hostage over a single policy issue. Granted, we used to do it, but the initial polling on who’s to blame could also change, too, and she’s not sold that the GOP would bear the brunt of it.

Just wait until Republicans make Dems go on record voting over and over again to keep the government closed while troops aren't getting paid.



Check the polling again then. Bet it tells a different story. https://t.co/Lgtwn8ToaN — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 29, 2025

The Wall Street Journal's story on the failed talks from yesterday:

Top Democrats made their case to President Trump for restoring billions of dollars in healthcare spending as part of any deal to avoid a government shutdown, but they said there was no breakthrough in talks, further dimming hopes of a last-minute deal. “It was a frank and direct discussion” with the president and Republican leaders, “but significant and meaningful differences remain,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) after leaving the meeting at the White House. Top Democratic and Republican congressional leaders met with Trump with little time to reach a deal, less than 36 hours before federal funding lapses and agencies partially close. Democrats said they were eager to start negotiations with the White House and GOP lawmakers. Republicans said they were willing to talk, but not under the threat of an imminent shutdown, leaving the two sides at an impasse. “We laid out to the president some of the consequences of what’s happening in healthcare, and by his face and by the way he looked, I think he heard about them for the first time,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), signaling that there were potential avenues for an agreement.

Townhall reached out to the White House for comment, but hasn't heard back. We'll keep you updated.

JUST NOW -- TRUMP on shutdown:



"We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like.

"And you know all you all know… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2025

