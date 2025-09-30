Here's the Video Mocking Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer That Triggered the Lib Media

We’re on the verge of a government shutdown. Talks today at the White House between President Trump and congressional leadership proved unproductive, so Trump and his team attacked Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), which sent Democrats and the liberal media into meltdown mode. It’s hilarious. Sorry, these people keep falling for it. CNN and MSNBC were irate, with Jeffries, also known as Temu Obama, going on to rant about the AI video posted by the president.

🚨Hakeem Jeffries just reacted LIVE ON MSNBC to the meme that Trump posted of him in a sombrero and mustache:



"It's a disgusting video." pic.twitter.com/hjm897UtP6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2025

Kaitlan Collins is BIG mad President Trump posted the AI video mocking Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries 🤣



“Is that appropriate in your view?”



Be offended, bitch! 😂 pic.twitter.com/KbxcQM6ZU2 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 30, 2025

Donald Trump is an unserious leader and a national embarrassment. https://t.co/MldvLlF52d — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 30, 2025

There is no Democrat agenda—it’s all about whining about Trump. He knows that. Trump and the GOP understand their enemy, which is why we always own them. You cannot beat Trump at this—ever. And for Jeffries to whine about the video, you cannot make this up.

More on the failed negotiations:

🚨THUNE: The ball is in their court.



"Republicans in the House & Senate & POTUS are UNITED. They passed a bill!



It's sitting right now at the Senate desk.



We can pick it up and pass it tonight...then we don’t have the government shutdown.



It is totally up to the Democrats." pic.twitter.com/LwJxrFsgt3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

🚨DO THE RIGHT THING, DEMS.



"[Dems] want $1.5 trillion on a 7-week stop-gap funding bill..They know we can’t do that...During the Biden Admin, there were 13 threatened shutdowns. The GOP in the minority did the right thing...kept the government open. We’re simply asking for the… pic.twitter.com/spzdpemSfw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

🚨JD VANCE IS FIRED UP.



"We’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing. I hope they change their mind."



Watch this clip. pic.twitter.com/QUmim2Y6qB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

