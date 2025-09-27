About That ICE Agent Who Was Fired for Getting Into a Scuffle With That Illegal Alien Wife...

Nothing more needs to be said here regarding this scuffle between an ICE agent and an illegal alien wife: The agent did nothing wrong, he should be reinstated, and the Left must understand they don’t run things right now. We do.

We’re going to enforce federal immigration law, so if you’re here illegally, adios. I want more ICE raids. I want more deportations. This is what I voted for—and what led to this agent being terminated is outrageous now that we have the video. First, here’s the background (via NYT):

A federal immigration officer was “relieved of his duties” and is under investigation after he shoved an Ecuadorean woman whose husband had been arrested and pushed her to the floor at an immigration courthouse in Manhattan, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday. The altercation took place on Thursday at 26 Federal Plaza, the epicenter of President Trump’s immigration crackdown in New York City, and was captured in videos that spread rapidly on social media and beyond. The footage set off an outcry from New York City officials who denounced the behavior of the officer, who has not been identified, and demanded that he be disciplined. The videos show an officer pushing the woman, who was crying in a crowded hallway, shortly after federal agents arrested her husband, who had shown up at the courthouse for an asylum hearing. The officer then wrangled the woman to the ground after shoving her down a hallway filled with reporters, volunteers and other agents. The woman, whom ProPublica identified as Monica Moreta-Galarza, was taken to a hospital after hitting her head and discharged shortly after, according to the news outlet. The details of her husband’s legal status and the circumstances that led to his arrest remained unclear on Friday.

Here’s a piece of advice, lady: don’t come here illegally, and don’t commit battery against federal agents. Look at the video:

🚨 WATCH: THIS is what happened prior to the infamous scuffle between an ICE agent and an illegal’s wife in NYC



She was grabbing agents and attempting to PHYSICALLY BLOCK them from taking her husband



She should’ve been ARRESTED! Enough of this BS!

pic.twitter.com/s1iVTROX0x — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 26, 2025

The left is mad this ICE agent shoved her when she refused to let go of her illegal husband who was being arrested outside immigration court in NYC.



These are foreign invaders of the United States of America.



Stop interfering with ICE.



https://t.co/2vFkBjY7zY — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 26, 2025

It got the Left riled up, spewing nonsense about authoritarianism. It’s boring. These people are boring me.

Reinstate this guy.

