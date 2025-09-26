The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left
Tipsheet

Please Tell Me You Didn't Miss Trump's Hilarious Swipe at Ilhan Omar

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 26, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order that paved the way for TikTok to be put up for sale, valuing it at $14 billion. Vice President JD Vance was in the Oval Office for the event, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Yet, that’s not the best part. Trump engaged with the press, as he always does, and took the opportunity to rip into Joe Biden, the Democrats, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), especially. He also torched Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), too.

Omar is one of the most left-wing, pro-Hamas voices on the Hill. Trump referred to her as “Ilmon Omar,” and added that he spoke with the leader of Somalia and asked if they would take her back, and they didn’t want to (via Fox News): 

President Donald Trump, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office Thursday, went off script to criticize Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, calling her "a very low IQ person" and questioning her role in Congress. 

"Recently, Jasmine Crockett. Yes, yes, I remember what I said. Is she any relation to the late, great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so," Trump told assembled reporters. 

"Let me tell you before you even ask. She’s a very low IQ person. I mean, if we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one [who] should take one. … This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson," he said.

"Between her and Ilhan Omar [D-Minn.]… and, you know, I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her,’" Trump said. 

Omar was not happy: 

We don’t care, honey. It was a funny story, and you suck. So, there.

