Lib Journalist: Latino Kids Live in Fear Like Anne Frank Because of ICE

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 26, 2025 7:00 AM
What this liberal reporter said was just flat-out offensive. It was also historically illiterate, but that’s the least of it. Here’s what she said: Latino kids are living under Ann Frank conditions because of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. I’m not kidding; she went there. Sure, this was uttered before Joshua Jahn opened fire on an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas, this week. Still, it circles back to the Left’s unhinged hyperbole feeding the fire of left-wing political violence in this country. Enforcing federal immigration law isn’t authoritarian or Gestapo-like—quit being morons (via NY Post):

Mexican-American journalist Maria Hinojosa compared Latino children in the U.S. to Jewish children during the Holocaust, saying some fear abduction and death like Anne Frank. 

During MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” co-host Eugene Daniels argued that “callousness” is the common factor in how the Trump administration carries out its policies in cities across America. He turned to Hinojosa, founder of Futuro Media, asking about the psychological toll the policies have on Black and Latino communities. 

“I posted, actually, right after that first day on the ground in Chicago, I posted about the fact that there are little Anne Franks, right?” she said. “Anne Frank, in Chicago, her name is Anita Franco, and she is terrified.” 

[…] 

“Look, I grew up in the city of Chicago,” she said. “I’m a proud Mexican immigrant from Mexico City, but the South Side of Chicago is my home, and what’s really important in terms of what the relationship that you were saying about our history is that Black and Latino unity in the city of Chicago will only grow thanks to Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

“So that is something that he and his Republican Party has feared, that unity of Black and Brown people coming together.” 

Yeah, this lady has no idea what she’s talking about. Black and Brown people, especially men, voted for Trump in historic numbers in 2024, lady. They don’t want illegal aliens running wild either—they sure don’t want them dropped into Chicago, which has angered residents since they’re soaking up space and resources. If you’re here illegally, you get deported. You don’t get sent to the death camps. What is this analogy? It’s lazy, stupid, but also fitting for the brain-dead lefty masses who watch MSNBC.

Just amazing stuff. These people are going to get someone killed. Oh, wait—that’s already happened.

