VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
VIP
Trump’s Reckoning With the United Nations
What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves...
These First Responders Saved a Life – Now They Might Lose Their Jobs...
Federal Prosecutors Eye Soros Foundation in Explosive New Investigation
Dallas ICE Shooting Latest Example of Left-Wing Terrorism, Which Hit All-Time Highs in...
Bernie Sanders Decries 'Political Pressure' About Kimmel in Glaringly Ironic Letter to Nex...
Alvin Bragg's Office Quietly Dismissed Charges Against Woman Who Assaulted Pro-Life Activi...
Greta Thunberg's Flotilla Suffers Psychological Warfare in Another Brutal Attack
Mass Walkout at UN As Benjamin Netanyahu Takes the Stage
Eighth California Volleyball Team Forfeits Over Transgender Player
JD Vance Demands Jimmy Kimmel Apologize to Erika Kirk Following His Return to...
Why I Cannot Forgive Charlie Kirk's Murderer
Britain's Two-Tier Policing and Enforcement Regime Is Outrageous and Undeniable
Tipsheet

What This FL State Attorney Said About Indecent Exposure Is Beyond Baffling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 26, 2025 4:00 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So, masturbating in front of kids isn’t a crime. No, it is, but for this Florida state attorney, that action is wrong, but it’s not illegal. I believe the full quote is “All things that are wrong are not illegal.”

Advertisement

Bless your heart, Monique Worrell. You’ve just shown the public once again why Democrats aren’t trusted with public safety. Even the most ardent Democrat would think that masturbating in a park in front of children is a crime. Worrell refused to press charges, which led to a thrashing from Attorney General James Uthemeier. Worrell decided to claim the Florida attorney general was being ignorant (via News 6):

Prior to Worrell’s news conference — which was originally focused on addressing the increase in road-rage cases — Uthmeier spoke in Orange County to call on Worrell to bring forth charges in a case where they were dropped against a man caught “masturbating while facing a bunch of kids playing in a public splash pad.” 

During the news conference, Worrell responded to Uthmeier’s claims that she is failing to do her job by showing case notes, which included a conversation between the attorney assigned to the case and a child’s father. He said the child didn’t see anything and was not aware of what was happening. 

[…] 

Worrell said Uthmeier “can take all the shots that he wants” when accusing her of her work. 

“I’ve been an attorney for 25 years and I have practiced criminal law for that entire time and I recognize that while I may not know everything that there is to know, I absolutely understand the system, how it works and I can quickly read notes and get up to speed on what happened on something. And if he can’t do that, then he really should be quiet because his ignorance is loud,” she said. 

Recommended

What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves Praise Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s a lot of words to say, ‘I’m an idiot.’ You can have 25 years’ experience and still be a moron, lady. And this is just unreal.

Tags:

FLORIDA LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves Praise Matt Vespa
These First Responders Saved a Life – Now They Might Lose Their Jobs for It Jeff Charles
Here's How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were Embedded in the Crowds on January 6 Matt Vespa
The Crudity of the Obsessive-Compulsive Left Victor Davis Hanson
Eighth California Volleyball Team Forfeits Over Transgender Player Dmitri Bolt
Bernie Sanders Decries 'Political Pressure' About Kimmel in Glaringly Ironic Letter to Nexstar CEO Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves Praise Matt Vespa
Advertisement