What This FL State Attorney Said About Indecent Exposure Is Beyond Baffling

So, masturbating in front of kids isn’t a crime. No, it is, but for this Florida state attorney, that action is wrong, but it’s not illegal. I believe the full quote is “All things that are wrong are not illegal.”

Bless your heart, Monique Worrell. You’ve just shown the public once again why Democrats aren’t trusted with public safety. Even the most ardent Democrat would think that masturbating in a park in front of children is a crime. Worrell refused to press charges, which led to a thrashing from Attorney General James Uthemeier. Worrell decided to claim the Florida attorney general was being ignorant (via News 6):

🚨 BREAKING: In a disgusting move, Soros-backed State Attorney Monique Worrell says that while a man m*sturbating in front of kids at a park is WRONG, but "not illegal."



"All things that are wrong are not illegal!"



WTF?! This is FLORIDA. SUSPEND HER.

BREAKING: FL State Attorney Monique Worrell DECLINED to prosecute a man who m*sturbated in front of children in a park. She also DISMISSED a case against a man who shared videos showing the r*pe of infants and toddlers.



Florida AG just sent her a SCATHING letter— says he will…

Prior to Worrell’s news conference — which was originally focused on addressing the increase in road-rage cases — Uthmeier spoke in Orange County to call on Worrell to bring forth charges in a case where they were dropped against a man caught “masturbating while facing a bunch of kids playing in a public splash pad.” During the news conference, Worrell responded to Uthmeier’s claims that she is failing to do her job by showing case notes, which included a conversation between the attorney assigned to the case and a child’s father. He said the child didn’t see anything and was not aware of what was happening. […] Worrell said Uthmeier “can take all the shots that he wants” when accusing her of her work. “I’ve been an attorney for 25 years and I have practiced criminal law for that entire time and I recognize that while I may not know everything that there is to know, I absolutely understand the system, how it works and I can quickly read notes and get up to speed on what happened on something. And if he can’t do that, then he really should be quiet because his ignorance is loud,” she said.

That’s a lot of words to say, ‘I’m an idiot.’ You can have 25 years’ experience and still be a moron, lady. And this is just unreal.