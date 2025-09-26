VIP
According to Kamala, It's Everyone Else's Fault
Trump's Reckoning With the United Nations
What This FL State Attorney Said About Indecent Exposure Is Beyond Baffling
These First Responders Saved a Life – Now They Might Lose Their Jobs...
Federal Prosecutors Eye Soros Foundation in Explosive New Investigation
Dallas ICE Shooting Latest Example of Left-Wing Terrorism, Which Hit All-Time Highs in...
Bernie Sanders Decries 'Political Pressure' About Kimmel in Glaringly Ironic Letter to Nex...
Alvin Bragg's Office Quietly Dismissed Charges Against Woman Who Assaulted Pro-Life Activi...
Greta Thunberg's Flotilla Suffers Psychological Warfare in Another Brutal Attack
Mass Walkout at UN As Benjamin Netanyahu Takes the Stage
Eighth California Volleyball Team Forfeits Over Transgender Player
JD Vance Demands Jimmy Kimmel Apologize to Erika Kirk Following His Return to...
Why I Cannot Forgive Charlie Kirk's Murderer
Britain's Two-Tier Policing and Enforcement Regime Is Outrageous and Undeniable
What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves Praise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 26, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s a day that ends in “y,” so we’re back on the Trump is Hitler, this is fascism, and James Comey is the greatest FBI official ever to grace the building nonsense from the Left. The ex-FBI chief was indicted this week for making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. It stemmed from a testimony from 2020 about the Arctic Haze operation—another surveillance operation that tracked the entire Republican Party apparatus and other conservative organizations. The late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was under the microscope.

Of all places, it was C-SPAN that did more than most networks when someone outright lies, like this Democrat caller who claimed that Comey did everything “by the book” at the FBI. That’s not true, and host Greta Brawner slapped this nonsense down, albeit calmly and professionally. It was a gentle knifing. The best is when the shot turns to her scrolling through an old Associated Press article, blowing up ‘David’ from Maryland’s point.

This is the Associated Press back in 2019: According to inspector general watchdog, Comey violated policies in handling of memos. This is what the inspector general found—violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Trump.'" 

"The watchdog office said Comey broke bureau rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the content with a reporter. Comey also failed to return his memos to the FBI after he was dismissed," she added.

These First Responders Saved a Life – Now They Might Lose Their Jobs for It Jeff Charles
David had nothing to say other than pretty much admitting that it’s ok when his side does it, before trying to pivot to the Mar-a-Lago ransacking that was the beginning of the greatest political comeback in American history. 

David, please keep up. Even your news outlets reported that Comey didn’t do everything by the book.

