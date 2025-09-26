What This C-SPAN Host Did on Live TV Regarding James Comey's Indictment Deserves Praise

It’s a day that ends in “y,” so we’re back on the Trump is Hitler, this is fascism, and James Comey is the greatest FBI official ever to grace the building nonsense from the Left. The ex-FBI chief was indicted this week for making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. It stemmed from a testimony from 2020 about the Arctic Haze operation—another surveillance operation that tracked the entire Republican Party apparatus and other conservative organizations. The late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was under the microscope.

Advertisement

Of all places, it was C-SPAN that did more than most networks when someone outright lies, like this Democrat caller who claimed that Comey did everything “by the book” at the FBI. That’s not true, and host Greta Brawner slapped this nonsense down, albeit calmly and professionally. It was a gentle knifing. The best is when the shot turns to her scrolling through an old Associated Press article, blowing up ‘David’ from Maryland’s point.

🚨NEW: C-SPAN Host Greta Brawner *FACT-CHECKS* Dem Caller who claims James Comey "DID EVERYTHING BY THE BOOK"🚨



BRAWNER: "This is the Associated Press back in 2019: According to inspector general watchdog, Comey ... 'violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting… pic.twitter.com/ckxL6nBFu9 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 26, 2025

This is the Associated Press back in 2019: According to inspector general watchdog, Comey violated policies in handling of memos. This is what the inspector general found—violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Trump.'"

"The watchdog office said Comey broke bureau rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the content with a reporter. Comey also failed to return his memos to the FBI after he was dismissed," she added.

David had nothing to say other than pretty much admitting that it’s ok when his side does it, before trying to pivot to the Mar-a-Lago ransacking that was the beginning of the greatest political comeback in American history.

David, please keep up. Even your news outlets reported that Comey didn’t do everything by the book.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!