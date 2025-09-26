Ben Ferguson Caused Multiple Lib Meltdowns on CNN This Week. Here's What Triggered Them.

Ben Ferguson has proven to be a quality depth piece regarding sending liberals into a tizzy when Scott Jennings isn’t available. He’s been on a tear this week. He sent liberals on the panel for Abby Phillip’s show into meltdown mode over the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Former Obama staffer Joanna Maska absolutely lost it when Ferguson calmly slapped down all her points, like her knowing what we MAGA folks want from this administration. Comey was indicted on “giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.” The conservative commentator noted how the Biden and Obama DOJs were heavily politicized, went after their political rivals, and maybe if Comey weren’t such a liar, he wouldn’t have gotten in trouble. That did not sit well. Also, liberals, I know you guys are a little slow, perhaps taking too much Tylenol, but the whole manufactured scandal about Russian collusion—and the related antics that followed—that’s going after one’s political enemies for real. Even as outlets, like Politico, seethe over this indictment, they’re even forced to jot down why Comey is in hot water:

Both charges are connected to his September 30, 2020, testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. A source told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the indictment for lying to Congress is related to the FBI’s “Arctic haze” leak investigation, related to classified information that ended up in four different newspaper articles. Appearing by Zoom, Comey testified that “he had not authorized someone else to be an anonymous source in news reports,” the indictment said. “That statement was false.” Comey responded to the indictment in an Instagram video, saying, “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.” “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I’m innocent,” he added.

Arctic Haze was an FBI spy operation against the entire GOP and conservative movement. Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA was under surveillance.

Also, this week, Ferguson was a bit heated as the panel was oblivious to how their reckless behavior and rhetoric were fueling the political violence seen being committed by the Left. Bakari Sellers tried to pivot regarding the anti-ICE shooting in Dallas, Texas, where a leftist, Joshua Jahn, 29, attacked a detention facility. Two detainees were killed, with another one being injured, before Jahn committed suicide. Sellers tried to highlight that point, but Ferguson did well to avoid the bait, because it was a weak talking point slapped down by federal officials yesterday, who said this was a domestic terror attack, Jahn aimed to kill and terrorize ICE agents and employees, and the detainees were collateral damage; he was aiming at federal employees.

.@benfergusonshow cooking on CNN calls out Democrats: "The left is shooting people and they're being inspired... ⁰I'm sorry. I have a friend that got shot and assassinated 2 weeks ago. I'm a little bit hot on this one because you guys have been irresponsible with the rhetoric… pic.twitter.com/dFIOQ9RGhs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2025

I don’t know, Bakari. Maybe the anti-ICE messages on the ammunition were the clue, you brainless clown. We’re dealing with idiots who say and do things that are going to get us all killed. ICE facilities are being attacked. Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

The Left is out of control.

