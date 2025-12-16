If You Were Hoping That Trump Would Tone Down His Remarks on Rob Reiner, Think Again

President Trump did not back down from his obvious animus toward Rob Reiner, the famed Hollywood filmmaker who was found dead at his Brentwood home, along with his wife, over the weekend. The couple was reportedly brutally stabbed to death. Reiner’s son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with murder. The president posted about the deaths of the Reiners on Truth Social, which led to criticism from all sides. When asked about it yesterday during a ceremony awarding medals for border security in the Oval Office, he doubled down:

.@KristenHCNN: “Mr. President, a number of Republicans have denounced your statement on Truth Social after the murder of Rob Reiner. Do you stand by that post?”



President Trump: “Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. He said… pic.twitter.com/ZBystdDcGW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2025

Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. He said he liked — he knew it was false. In fact, it's the exact opposite that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia. You know, the Russia hoax. He was one of the people behind it. I think he hurt himself in — career wise. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome, so I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country.”

I mean, is anyone surprised he doubled down? Look, I’m just going to throw this out there: when someone calls you a Nazi for years, and they die, however that may be, you’re not going to feel bad for that person.

Here's the initial post from Truth Social:

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

I find this impossible to disagree with. Indefensible and disappointing. https://t.co/2Xk7StdDmc — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) December 15, 2025

This tweet is so disappointing. And so unnecessary. It’s comments like this that take away from the countless great things @realDonaldTrump does for America. pic.twitter.com/X27FzRenXV — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) December 15, 2025

.@DailyCaller’s @ReaganReese_: “Mr. President, Leader Thune doesn't seem like he wants to get rid of blue slips. Will there be consequences for the Senate if they —”



Trump: “Well, I think they should get rid of blue slips, because as a Republican president, I am unable to put… pic.twitter.com/aVVXVZT9DT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2025

