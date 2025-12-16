Speaker Mike Johnson Just Ended the Democrats' Lies About Taxpayer-Funded Healthcare for Illegals

For years, Democrats insisted that illegal immigrants aren't getting government healthcare benefits like Medicare and Medicaid. They tell us it's against the law, after all, and no one is above the law. But we all knew that was a lie, and Democrats knew it, too.

Democrats lied about illegal immigrants receiving healthcare because a) it wouldn't play well with voters, and b) they wanted to pretend cuts to Medicaid made in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) passed earlier this year would harm Americans who relied on such programs. The truth is this: those OBBB cuts targeted Medicaid spending for illegal immigrants. You know, the ones Democrats insisted weren't getting Medicaid benefits in the first place.

Now Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is exposing California Governor (and presumptive 2028 Presidential candidate) Gavin Newsom for doing exactly what Democrats said they weren't doing: giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded healthcare.

During the Democrat Shutdown, the media and Democrats repeatedly insisted that illegal aliens do NOT receive taxpayer-funded health care.



Now, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has EXPOSED his own party for their lies. As we told you, the Democrats promoted AND provided FREE health… pic.twitter.com/I33De923bO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 16, 2025

Johnson dropped a two-minute video exposing the lies of the Democratic Party and their media allies.

"The mainstream media and National Democrats repeatedly lied to the American people," a caption reads at the start of the video. "They insisted repeatedly that illegal aliens do not receive taxpayer-funded health care.

Then the video begins a montage of media figures and Democrats saying illegals don't receive taxpayer-funded healthcare.

"People who are here in the United States illegally have never been eligible for the Obamacare subsidies, for Medicare, or for Medicaid," said CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "So what exactly are you saying that they're trying to do when you talk about giving free healthcare?"

Next up is Jake Tapper, also grilling Johnson about illegal immigrants and taxpayer-funded healthcare. "So just as a point of fact," Tapper said, "it's against the law for non-citizens to get those subsidies."

"Undocumented immigrants, as you know, are actually ineligible for federal healthcare...Right now, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federal healthcare programs. Democrats, as you heard, say they're not trying to change that," said Meet the Press host Kristen Welker.

The video also included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senator Mark Kelly, who also said the same.

But Gavin Newsom just destroyed their narrative by bragging about giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funded healthcare.

"As it relates to undoc healthcare, yeah, I'm proud of that, because I believe in universal healthcare," Newsom said. "You know, others may say it, I did it. First state in the country, regardless of preexisting conditions, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status. I promised that, I promoted it, I ran three times on it. I did it when I was mayor. People know who I am."

