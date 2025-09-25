We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners
Why JD Vance Went Scorched Earth on the Fake News Press Yesterday
Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala...
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Torches Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Again
Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's...
Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family
Forgiveness or Revenge?
Trump Demands Investigation Into 'Triple Sabotage' at the UN
VIP
If You Listen to This Singer, You May Want to See What She...
The Time Has Come For the Trump Organization To Turn the United Nations...
Brace Yourselves
Stochastic Terrorism, Hate Speech and the First Amendment
Violence Should Be the Line in the Sand
Taxing Patents Will Put a Dangerous Chokehold on US Innovation
Tipsheet

Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those Anymore?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

Hillary, were you drunk when you said this? Who thought a) this was a good idea, and b) you would have any credibility with American voters. The former first lady and two-time presidential loser had another deplorables moment. These people cannot help themselves; it’s pathetic. While speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," Mrs. Clinton said we need to stop demonizing each other. 

Advertisement

Oh, but wait—she claimed that most of that in our history comes from the Right, “coming from people who want to dominate.” Clinton then said that eliminating slavery doesn’t mean it goes away, or something. 

“We have got to stop with the finger-pointing and the scapegoating,” she said while adding that it’s good to have debates. How do we provide good, quality health insurance to every American? How do we prepare for or mitigate job losses resulting from advancements in artificial intelligence? These are the issues Mrs. Clinton provided as examples. But she added that these debates need to happen within the confines of facts and reality. 

Here we go again. 

First, it’s you people that are shooting up ICE facilities and trying to assassinate conservative leaders. Charlie Kirk was murdered this month, and the Left is five times more likely to endorse political violence against their opponents. It’s not us, it’s you, Hillary. Now is the time to point fingers and scapegoat, because it’s liberals who are going crazy and trying to assassinate people.

Recommended

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Also, love the ‘we need to stop demonizing people,’ but most of that is coming from people with whom I disagree bit.  

Frankly, with how violent the Left has become, they should be demonized.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP HILLARY CLINTON LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's What Happened Next. Matt Vespa
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Torches Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Again Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Shooter in Texas Came From a Left-Wing Family Matt Vespa
What If RFK Wasn’t the Guy All Along? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement