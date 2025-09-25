Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those Anymore?

Hillary, were you drunk when you said this? Who thought a) this was a good idea, and b) you would have any credibility with American voters. The former first lady and two-time presidential loser had another deplorables moment. These people cannot help themselves; it’s pathetic. While speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," Mrs. Clinton said we need to stop demonizing each other.

Oh, but wait—she claimed that most of that in our history comes from the Right, “coming from people who want to dominate.” Clinton then said that eliminating slavery doesn’t mean it goes away, or something.

Hillary Clinton: "We have got to stop demonizing each other... We have got to stop with the finger-pointing and the scapegoating."



Also Hillary Clinton: "Most of that right now, in our country’s history, is coming from the right." 🤔pic.twitter.com/XPMbdyTQj7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

“We have got to stop with the finger-pointing and the scapegoating,” she said while adding that it’s good to have debates. How do we provide good, quality health insurance to every American? How do we prepare for or mitigate job losses resulting from advancements in artificial intelligence? These are the issues Mrs. Clinton provided as examples. But she added that these debates need to happen within the confines of facts and reality.

Here we go again.

First, it’s you people that are shooting up ICE facilities and trying to assassinate conservative leaders. Charlie Kirk was murdered this month, and the Left is five times more likely to endorse political violence against their opponents. It’s not us, it’s you, Hillary. Now is the time to point fingers and scapegoat, because it’s liberals who are going crazy and trying to assassinate people.

Also, love the ‘we need to stop demonizing people,’ but most of that is coming from people with whom I disagree bit.

Frankly, with how violent the Left has become, they should be demonized.

