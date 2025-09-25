Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group

We saw some of the liberal media’s talking points regarding Antifa. Some genuinely don’t know what it is, which shows how dense the bubble they live in is. It’s an unhinged group of progressives that has been around for years. They’ve attacked conservatives, police officers and are organized. They’re getting marching orders, folks. It’s not some loose confederation of keyboard warriors. These people are nuts. President Trump signed an executive order designating them a domestic terror group, which led to some mockery, of course, but they’re not calling for their supporters to attack ICE facilities. It comes after Joshua Jahn, 29, opened fire on one in Dallas, Texas, this week. Mia Cathell, formerly of Townhall, has more (via Washington Examiner):

Antifa agitators are calling for further attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, as ICE agents already face an unprecedented wave of left-wing violence.

AnarchistNews.org, an anarcho-communist propaganda site popular among antifa militants, issued a call this week instructing “all anarchists across the country” to converge in the streets and “wage a carnival of war against ICE.”

“Every fist that hurls a piece of concrete through a bank or an ICE agent’s car window has the potential to ignite a wildfire,” reads the call-to-action.

“[C]hannel hopelessness into a frenzy of outbursts,” the communiqué says, listing off accelerant acts, such as “nocturnal smash and grabs or spontaneous attacks on institutions,” to bring about a state of lawlessness. “With the ammunition of love and rage, we reclaim our lives with every momentary rupture against a world that can never be voted away.”

Similar calls for attacks against ICE are appearing on Reddit as well, particularly on left-wing pages.

“Shoot first. Ask later. Those are kidnappers. Take them out,” one Redditor wrote in the comments section.

“Lot of dudes not wearing Kevlar…[I’m just saying],” another account said of the arresting ICE agents depicted in the now-removed Reddit post.

“There are more on the Left with the pew pews [guns] than you might think,” a separate Reddit profile commented. “Karl Marx was very pew pew.” In the replies, a Redditor remarked, “Well since the king just took the capital city by force with the military,” referring to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to combat crime in Washington, D.C., “perhaps it’s time to fight back if these people exist.”

Under a 50501 discussion thread reacting to a Customs and Border Protection agent shooting at a vehicle that sped off during an immigration stop after allegedly driving into two officers, Redditors took a more militant, accelerationist approach.

“They shot first,” one of the Reddit replies said. “It’s now open season on ICE!”