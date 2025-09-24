What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems?

It's way too early to say anything definitive about the 2026 midterms, which are still more than a year away. No doubt, based on history alone, Democrats are licking their chops at retaking Congress and hitting the brakes on the Trump agenda. But a year-plus is an eternity in politics, and voters who will decide the election are going to need more of the Left’s incessant, unhinged, and grating anti-Trump theatrics. Sure, Trump may have lost some support, but Democrats still have no one charismatic enough to sell the brand, which is now in the toilet.

Advertisement

There’s the generic ballot, but these issues polls for Democrats are atrocious. Folks, the Republican Party is now more trusted to handle gun control than Democrats, based on the latest Reuters poll.

.@Reuters/@Ipsos



Which party has a better plan?



Crime: R🔴+20

Immigration: R🔴+18

Foreign conflicts: R🔴+12

Economy: R🔴+10

Corruption: R🔴+6

Gun control: R🔴+4

Political extremism: R🔴+4



Environment: D🔵+14

Women's rights: D🔵+13

Healthcare: D🔵+9

Respect for democracy: D🔵+2 pic.twitter.com/zcwPxrkcrH — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) September 23, 2025

That’s right. It’s a slight advantage, but a shift, nonetheless. We’re also running the table on crime, immigration, foreign policy, and the economy. Meanwhile, Democrats hold the crowns over the environment, women’s rights, health care, and “respect for democracy,” albeit only marginally. So, once again, we’re seeing data showing that the whole ‘Trump is a threat to our republic’ hysteria is a dud with the electorate.

Democrats used to have a healthy double-digit advantage over the GOP on health care issues; it’s now only 9 points. This issue was one that left-leaning data scientist David Shor thought Democrats should focus on, as it provided a wide berth for outreach and engagement with voters. Instead, since Trump, Democrats went insane on immigration, something Shor warned was not a winning issue for liberals, and, well, here we are.

None of the issues that Democrats hold the advantage over Republicans will decide the 2026 midterms.

💥WOW — CNN breaks down how MASSIVE of a lead Republicans have over Democrats in the upcoming midterms:



"The Democrats have NOT picked up the ball!"



"The Republican lead has actually gone UP?!"



"What are you DOING Democrats?!" pic.twitter.com/N1LFplwZPw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!