Someone Should Ask This Top Dem If He Condemns Attacks on ICE Agents Again

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, was targeted by a sniper. The shooter, Joshua Jahn, 29, is dead. He had anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. He killed two detainees in the attack, and another was injured. This is the second politically motivated shooting since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple people have been critically injured after a shooting early this morning at an @ICEgov facility in Dallas.



ICE confirmed the shooter is dead after a self-inflicted wound.| @foxandfriends @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/zHrnuIW4qI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2025

We know who's responsible again. It’s the liberal media and Democrats who are aloof, but they own this attack. They own Kirk’s murder. They own their base’s insane lurch toward endorsing and executing acts of political violence. Also, someone should ask Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) if he would like to comment again on attacks on ICE agents.

Young conservatives are more peaceful than older conservatives, and even political moderates. Our side of the aisle is doing its part.



Meanwhile young progressives have been dangerously radicalized to believe violence is justified. This must be addressed immediately.



Pray for… pic.twitter.com/ztC13uWfFK — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 24, 2025

AOC encouraged attacks on ICE facilities.



The Left wants this violence.



It will never stop until the DOJ stops it.



People in suits in prison.pic.twitter.com/0MboqaTenD — C3 (@C_3C_3) September 24, 2025

SUPERCUT: MSNBC has an addiction to calling ICE “gestapo.” pic.twitter.com/NjsYstcCbn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

FLASHBACK: MSNBC Guest claims there is a “lawful right” to fight back against ICE in “self-defense.” pic.twitter.com/kF7JHk3zi3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

FLASHBACK: Jerry Nadler plays dumb about the threats against ICE agents.



“What attacks on ICE agents?!” pic.twitter.com/Nb86GXHIzQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

FLASHBACK: Jerry Nadler plays dumb about the threats against ICE agents.



“What attacks on ICE agents?!” pic.twitter.com/Nb86GXHIzQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

Democrats' vile rhetoric towards ICE agents have led to an unprecedented number of assaults on our officers.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/tWEvdkhirv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2025

Also, Gavin Newsom, why are ICE agents masked? Well, you got your answer today.

Gavin Newsom: “To ICE: unmask. What are you afraid of?”



This morning, he got his answer. A sniper opened fire on an ICE facility, three people were shot, and one of the bullets was engraved with “ANTI ICE.” ICE agents fear being hunted because reckless politicians like him paint… pic.twitter.com/Vn68egp8wD — Congressman Pat Harrigan (@RepPatHarrigan) September 24, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!