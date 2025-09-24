The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas...
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified
24-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Pleads Guilty After Tricking High School Into Admitting Him...
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic...
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days'
On Merit, They're Failures: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Blasts Harris and Buttigieg
TPUSA's Andrew Kolvet Isn't Accepting Jimmy Kimmel's Non-Apology
NBC News Retracts ‘Bait’ Claim Against ICE, Quietly Corrects Story
The Phones Are Trying To Kill Us!
House Republicans Move to Put Charlie Kirk on U.S. Silver Dollar
Kamala Harris Memoir Reveals Secret ‘Red File’ Prepared a Year Before Biden Dropped...
Secretary Bessent Says No Bailout for Mamdani: 'Drop Dead'
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners
Tipsheet

Someone Should Ask This Top Dem If He Condemns Attacks on ICE Agents Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, was targeted by a sniper. The shooter, Joshua Jahn, 29, is dead. He had anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. He killed two detainees in the attack, and another was injured. This is the second politically motivated shooting since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. 

Advertisement

We know who's responsible again. It’s the liberal media and Democrats who are aloof, but they own this attack. They own Kirk’s murder. They own their base’s insane lurch toward endorsing and executing acts of political violence. Also, someone should ask Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) if he would like to comment again on attacks on ICE agents.

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, Gavin Newsom, why are ICE agents masked? Well, you got your answer today.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LIBERAL MEDIA TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
Hillary Clinton Joins Morning Joe and Shows Why Men Are Leaving the Democratic Party in Droves Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Vacation Nightmare: Cartel Stole Millions From US Timeshare Owners Scott McClallen
MSNBC Reports James Comey to Be Indicted 'in the Coming Days' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Advertisement