Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today

President Trump addressed the United Nations today and roasted the world’s elites right to their faces. Our own Katie Pavlich is traveling with the president, noting that, unlike his first presidency, these leaders aren’t laughing anymore. Trump means business, and he doesn’t bluff.

Advertisement

Yet, there might have been acts of sabotage, something that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said must be investigated. These aren’t unfounded accusations; some UN staffers were joking about screwing around with the escalators, which stopped working as soon as the president and First Lady Melania Trump hopped on them. The microphones were also not functioning correctly, and the teleprompter was malfunctioning.

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately.



The Times reported this on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/NitsWbGYG0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 23, 2025

President Trump begins @UN General Assembly Address: "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working…Whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." pic.twitter.com/01t80AL9de — CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2025

This is insane…



As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it.



Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak. pic.twitter.com/XBTgfr6zJ8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 23, 2025

The escalator stopped as soon as First Lady Melania and President Trump stood on it upon arrival to the UN



Then, the teleprompter wasn’t working when Trump took the stage



Then the microphones, which were audible for the previous speaker, were not amplifying sound at the same… https://t.co/sFW8u0RYs7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2025

The president quipped about it, but if this turns out to be true, not only is it puerile, but it’s also a fireable offense. At the same time, all the right people hate this man. And yes, this is what we voted for.

🚨 OMG. President Trump just CALLED OUT the "do-nothing" United Nations right to their faces. I voted for this.



"All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle! If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would've FALLEN!"



"I had to… pic.twitter.com/6XNP6t4Pum — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just went BERSERK at the United Nations for funding mass migration and thus destroying western civilization!



"UNACCEPTABLE. The UN is supposed to STOP invasions, not create and finance them!"



"The United Nations is funding an assault on Western… pic.twitter.com/M5Q0ZCZqIe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

🔥 One of the most LEGENDARY lines from President Trump’s speech at the UN



“I ended SEVEN wars ... I never even received a phone call from the UN offering to help...”



“These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you… pic.twitter.com/OWXTObLdDe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 23, 2025





Here’s the full speech:

💥💥💥FULL SPEECH💥💥💥



MUST WATCH! An absolutely EPIC SPEECH by President Trump at the United Nations General Assembly: In it, he excoriates the UN, Europe, Climate Change and MUCH MORE!



SPECTACULAR, Sir! 👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/upXnBdGw2g — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) September 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!