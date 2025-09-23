'Embarrassing': Trump Rips NATO for Funding Russia's War
Tipsheet

Hmm: A Lot of Odd Things Happened During Trump's UN Visit Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 23, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump addressed the United Nations today and roasted the world’s elites right to their faces. Our own Katie Pavlich is traveling with the president, noting that, unlike his first presidency, these leaders aren’t laughing anymore. Trump means business, and he doesn’t bluff.

Yet, there might have been acts of sabotage, something that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said must be investigated. These aren’t unfounded accusations; some UN staffers were joking about screwing around with the escalators, which stopped working as soon as the president and First Lady Melania Trump hopped on them. The microphones were also not functioning correctly, and the teleprompter was malfunctioning. 

The president quipped about it, but if this turns out to be true, not only is it puerile, but it’s also a fireable offense. At the same time, all the right people hate this man. And yes, this is what we voted for.

Here’s the full speech:

