Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Why a Shooting at a Local ABC Station Got Buried

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 22, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended indefinitely by ABC last week. Executives yanked the program off the air on September 17. Three days later, a local ABC station was fired upon. You’re not going to hear about it, especially after the suspect has been identified. His name is Anibal Hernandez Santana. So, not a white guy. The kicker is he’s also vehemently anti-Trump (via NY Post):

A Sacramento man was freed on bail after allegedly shooting into ABC10’s lobby — only to be quickly picked up by the FBI, according to authorities. 

The FBI took Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, into custody Saturday on charges that he interfered with government-licensed broadcast communications, officials said. 

The raving anti-Trumper is on a federal hold and ineligible for release. An FBI representative confirmed Hernandez Santana’s arrest in response to an inquiry from The Post. 

[…] 

Police say the drive-by attack hit ABC10’s headquarters at 400 Broadway just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, striking the lobby window three times while the building was occupied. No injuries were reported. 

Cops haven’t given a motive, but Hernandez Santana’s social media accounts are filled with anti-Trump screeds, including “Rules don’t apply if election was stolen. FIGHT!” 

Yeah, I think that’s the motive, folks. These people are insane. Also, this story is going to get smothered.

