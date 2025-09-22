Oh, So That's Why a Shooting at a Local ABC Station Got Buried

Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suspended indefinitely by ABC last week. Executives yanked the program off the air on September 17. Three days later, a local ABC station was fired upon. You’re not going to hear about it, especially after the suspect has been identified. His name is Anibal Hernandez Santana. So, not a white guy. The kicker is he’s also vehemently anti-Trump (via NY Post):

NEW: The man who shot up the ABC affiliate in Sacramento following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, has been identified as Anibal Hernandez-Santana.



An X account that appears to belong to Hernandez-Santana is full of anti-Trump posts, as reported by Variety.



The man, 64,… pic.twitter.com/4fZmyLZCkR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2025

A radical leftist fired shots at Sacramento’s ABC affiliate a day after libs protested Jimmy Kimmel’s firing outside.



Suspect Anibal Hernandez-Santana once posted on X, “… Rules don’t apply if election was stolen. FIGHT!”



It’s an epidemic. pic.twitter.com/MS26D05F2Q — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 20, 2025

A Sacramento man was freed on bail after allegedly shooting into ABC10’s lobby — only to be quickly picked up by the FBI, according to authorities. The FBI took Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, into custody Saturday on charges that he interfered with government-licensed broadcast communications, officials said. The raving anti-Trumper is on a federal hold and ineligible for release. An FBI representative confirmed Hernandez Santana’s arrest in response to an inquiry from The Post. […] Police say the drive-by attack hit ABC10’s headquarters at 400 Broadway just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, striking the lobby window three times while the building was occupied. No injuries were reported. Cops haven’t given a motive, but Hernandez Santana’s social media accounts are filled with anti-Trump screeds, including “Rules don’t apply if election was stolen. FIGHT!”

Yeah, I think that’s the motive, folks. These people are insane. Also, this story is going to get smothered.

