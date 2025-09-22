NBC News' Horrific Attempt to Bury the Lede on the New Hampshire Shooting

It was a tragic incident. A wedding day for a New Hampshire couple was forever ruined when a deranged pro-Palestine leftist opened fire during the celebration. One person was killed, with another two injured in the attack. The incident occurred at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. The shooter, Hunter Nadeau, 23, shouted ‘Free Palestine’ as he opened fire, a detail buried many paragraphs deep in NBC News’ coverage:

Mass shooting in New Hampshire — the terrorist yelled “free Palestine” and then committed terrorism.



“At least three people were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center by a Bearcat. One man was reportedly shot in the face. The country club was hosting a function and… pic.twitter.com/EyF05bfPeT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 21, 2025

This story consists of 20 paragraphs, and at no point in any of them does NBC relate that the shooter shouted “free Palestine!” before he opened fire. To find that out, I had to read the British left-wing newspaper, The Guardian. https://t.co/5SVFsz5dg7 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 21, 2025

A disgraceful editorial decision from NBC News. https://t.co/E2etjieivx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2025

Wedding guests were gathering on the dance floor at a New Hampshire country club Saturday night when the sounds of celebration were suddenly interrupted. What some initially thought were popping balloons turned out to be gunshots. As guests panicked and scrambled for safety, 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare was fatally shot and two other people were wounded when the shooter opened fire at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement early Sunday morning. Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the attack, he added, saying there was "no known connection" between Nadeau and DeCesare. […] Formella also addressed reports that Nadeau said the words "free Palestine" during the attack, noting that he made "a number of statements" at the time. There was no indication as of yet that this was a hate-motivated crime, Formella said.

Now, NBC has updated its story many hours later. They might have moved the terrorist angle up, but the initial piece had that aspect atrociously buried. So, expect this story to be buried by the media, who will claim that ‘both sides’ commit acts of political violence. That’s not true. It’s one side, one vocal, deranged, and left-wing side.

