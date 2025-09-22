Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People
Tipsheet

NBC News' Horrific Attempt to Bury the Lede on the New Hampshire Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 22, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

It was a tragic incident. A wedding day for a New Hampshire couple was forever ruined when a deranged pro-Palestine leftist opened fire during the celebration. One person was killed, with another two injured in the attack. The incident occurred at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. The shooter, Hunter Nadeau, 23, shouted ‘Free Palestine’ as he opened fire, a detail buried many paragraphs deep in NBC News’ coverage

Wedding guests were gathering on the dance floor at a New Hampshire country club Saturday night when the sounds of celebration were suddenly interrupted. What some initially thought were popping balloons turned out to be gunshots.

As guests panicked and scrambled for safety, 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare was fatally shot and two other people were wounded when the shooter opened fire at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement early Sunday morning. 

Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the attack, he added, saying there was "no known connection" between Nadeau and DeCesare. 

[…] 

Formella also addressed reports that Nadeau said the words "free Palestine" during the attack, noting that he made "a number of statements" at the time. There was no indication as of yet that this was a hate-motivated crime, Formella said. 

Wait, Did an ABC News Reporter Really Say That About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? Matt Vespa
Now, NBC has updated its story many hours later. They might have moved the terrorist angle up, but the initial piece had that aspect atrociously buried. So, expect this story to be buried by the media, who will claim that ‘both sides’ commit acts of political violence. That’s not true. It’s one side, one vocal, deranged, and left-wing side. 

