Erika Kirk's Powerful Message to Her Husband's Killer Was Glossed Over by This Lib Outlet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 22, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. President Trump, Vice President, JD Vance, Elon Musk, Stephen Miller, and other top Trump officials were in attendance. Hundreds of thousands flocked to the event. The State Farm Stadium was packed, with scores more in the overflows outside the venue.

Suspect Tyler Robinson assassinated Kirk on September 10 as the Turning Point USA founder was answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was killed almost instantly; there was no suffering, which Erika Kirk described in her poignant eulogy about her husband. He died happy, she said. But the most profound moment was when she forgave her husband’s killer:

And yet, not to take away from this event, but you know the legacy press were going to butcher it. A widow forgives her spouse’s killer, and somehow the memorial was filled with hate, or something.

