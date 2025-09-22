Erika Kirk's Powerful Message to Her Husband's Killer Was Glossed Over by This Lib Outlet

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service was held in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. President Trump, Vice President, JD Vance, Elon Musk, Stephen Miller, and other top Trump officials were in attendance. Hundreds of thousands flocked to the event. The State Farm Stadium was packed, with scores more in the overflows outside the venue.

Today's cover: Erika Kirk forgives assassin who killed husband Charlie: ‘He wanted to save young men — Just like the one who took his life’ https://t.co/O0NhnUkP62 pic.twitter.com/dWxiSBZXaS — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2025

Suspect Tyler Robinson assassinated Kirk on September 10 as the Turning Point USA founder was answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was killed almost instantly; there was no suffering, which Erika Kirk described in her poignant eulogy about her husband. He died happy, she said. But the most profound moment was when she forgave her husband’s killer:

Wow.



Erika Kirk just forgave her husband's murderer.



"That young man.



On the cross our Savior said, 'Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.'



That man, that young man, I forgive him."



God Bless Erika Kirk!!! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/SRwf6nCpzg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

WOW.



Mrs. Kirk's message to women:



"Be virtuous—Our strength is found in God’s design for our role. We’re the guardians, encouragers, preservers.



Guard your heart—everything you do flows from it.



If you’re a mother—recognize that's the single most important ministry you have" pic.twitter.com/a7B8YfqYpX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

KIRK CHALLENGE:



"To all the men watching, except Charlie’s challenge & embrace true manhood.



Be strong & courageous for your families



Love your wives & lead them.



Love your children & protect them.



Be the spiritual head of your home.



Be a leader worth following."



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hmb4VrIqc6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

🙏 Mrs. Kirk says the secret to their marriage was love notes.



"Every Saturday, Charlie wrote one for me & he never missed a Saturday. He’d tell me how grateful he was for me & our babies. He’d always ended by asking, please let me know how I can better serve you as a husband." pic.twitter.com/GDFeEsd6G3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

And yet, not to take away from this event, but you know the legacy press were going to butcher it. A widow forgives her spouse’s killer, and somehow the memorial was filled with hate, or something.

Incredible. The widow forgave her husband's killer, ffs. pic.twitter.com/2Vp2AJK77H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 22, 2025

