Wait, Hunter Biden Was Involved in the Pardons

This Biden pardon circus just got worse. Who was running this operation? It’s an evergreen question that still needs an answer. We know the Biden White House concocted a shoddy chain of command for these clemency petitions. We know the Justice Department was not consulted on all of them, and that staffers were in the dark about how to execute the former president’s wishes.

Advertisement

After Joe pardoned Hunter, the previous administration opted to flood the zone to bury the story, but to no avail. You’re not going to bury the president’s son being pardoned when the president was on record saying he wouldn’t. It was a shambolic play that led to Hunter getting an absurd blanket pardon from daddy while signing off on clemency petitions for thousands who did not deserve it. Now, we find out that Hunter was part of this pardon circus (via Fox News):

Hunter Biden was involved in discussions about pardons toward the end of his father's White House term, a source familiar with Jeff Zients' interview with the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital on Thursday. Zients met with House investigators behind closed doors for over six hours, the final former Biden administration official to appear in House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer's probe into ex-President Joe Biden's use of an autopen. Comer, R-Ky., is also investigating whether Biden's top aides covered up signs of mental decline in the former president and whether executive decisions signed via autopen, including myriad clemency orders Biden approved, were executed with his full awareness. Zients told investigators Hunter was involved in some of those pardon discussions and attended a few meetings on the subject with White House aides, the source said. It's not clear how much say Hunter had in those meetings or if he was involved in discussions about his own controversial pardon.

Well, that’s another layer we’re going to have to figure out, which will take time since every Biden staffer is pleading the Fifth when they’re hauled up to the Hill.

This matter isn’t going away. Was the former president justified in signing off on these clemency petitions? We know he was mentally cooked, which was covered up by his staff. He was suffering from prostate cancer, which wasn’t disclosed. Every layer of secrecy that protected this man like bubble wrap must be unraveled, because anytime Hunter is involved, bad things are bound to be unearthed.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!