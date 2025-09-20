Top Biden Aide Admits Joe Was Struggling in His Final Year in Office

You must wonder how many more ‘Biden was braindead’ stories are going to drop. A lot has happened, not all good, over the past couple of weeks, but the investigation into Joe Biden’s use of the autopen, among other things, is still ongoing. We knew no one was in charge, but it’s become quite a shambolic unraveling in how this White House operated. For starters, it shouldn’t be a herculean effort for the Speaker of the House to get one-on-one time with the president. When it happened, Speaker Johnson said Biden couldn’t remember some executive orders he’d signed.

Now, his former chief of staff, Jeff Zients, is admitting that Joe couldn’t remember names, struggled with dates, and needed extra meetings to make decisions. In short, the president was cooked and was perpetually on the struggle bus in the final year of his failed presidency (via Axios):

Joe Biden had difficulty remembering names and dates, and often required extra meetings to make decisions in the final years of his presidency, his former chief of staff Jeff Zients told congressional investigators Thursday, according to people familiar with Zients' remarks. Why it matters: Zients is one of the highest-ranking officials from the Biden White House to acknowledge that Biden's age affected his abilities — even as the 81-year-old president was seeking another four years in the Oval Office. Driving the news: In a closed hearing, Zients told the GOP-led House Oversight Committee that over the course of the presidency Biden began asking for more meetings. Instead of having three meetings before making a decision, for example, Biden would want four. Zients said Biden had long had trouble with names and dates, but acknowledged to investigators that the president's memory of such facts got worse in the final years of his term. The intrigue: Zients also said that former First Lady Jill Biden spoke with him about managing Biden as Zients was preparing to take on the role of chief of staff in early 2023.

So, why did Democrats want this guy to run again? We know why—it’s was the cling onto power. Here we have a man who flat-out cannot do the job, but Democrats were willing to drag him along until they couldn’t, especially after the nation saw that he was brain-dead when he got bulldozed by Donald Trump in CNN’s June debate last year. And yet, for years, we were told all was well and that the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden for mishandling classified information, was off-base and mean-spirited. Hur described Biden as an old man with memory problems. Hur was right. We were right. The Democrats were wrong. At least, some top aides are starting to talk, whereas most have clammed up when subpoenaed.

And Trump is now president again.

