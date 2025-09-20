How Would You Frame Bill Maher's Recent Take on the Charlie Kirk Assassination?
Wait, Hunter Biden Was Involved in the Pardon Process?
NPR's Latest Article on the Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Why It Got Defunded
Hey, NYT, There a Glaring Error in Your Op-Ed About Free Speech
Biden's Former Chief of Staff Admits What We All Knew About Joe
Armed Man Arrested Entering Site of Charlie Kirk Memorial Service in AZ
VIP
Democrats Are Soft on Crime for a Reason
TX AG Paxton Pledges Legal Review After Adults Dox High School Kids, Bully...
Chris Hayes Cries First Amendment Foul for Kimmel, but Cheered Tucker Carlson’s Firing
There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of...
lhan Omar Tries to Walk Back Praise for Video Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
DHS Classifies Charlie Kirk Memorial as Top-Level National Security Event
Bomb Threat at RFK Jr.’s Home Raises Security Concerns Amid Political Tensions
AI Is the Issue of Our Time—and Big Tech Knows It. Will We...
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 20, 2025 1:30 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

She finally answered a question, and it was a nightmare. We can see why Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s people have been trying to keep her away from the media. If this were a dangling of one’s foot into that pool, they’re likely going to whisk her away, because this was a hefty helping of word salad over a simple question: Do you support men in women’s bathrooms? The question was pitched to her by WJLA’s Nick Minock. 

Advertisement

Here's how she responded:

The circumstances this legal case plays out is really one of we've had four cases settled or judged here in Virginia, in the fourth district, the former Gavin Britain case related to bathroom usage. And in fact, the argument is, the assessment is there needs to be much clearer guidance in terms of what is an executive orders, binding assessment of Title Nine, versus what has been a decision of a court. But ultimately, the real impact here is, once again, it is the Trump administration taking dollars away from Virginia, threatening education dollars to our public schools is an attack on Virginia's kids. It's an attack on our economy. It's an attack on Virginia's and as governor, the important thing is, as a candidate for governor, the important thing, the important priority for me, is to ensure that we have the best public schools in the entire country. And the reality is, when we have a president who is coming after Virginia, our education system, whether it's K through 12, whether it is our public universities, that is harmful to Virginia, our ability to educate our kids and ultimately our economy

Recommended

There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of Two Women in Washington Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

What?! Minock has wanted a sit-down interview with Spanberger for months. We can see why that’s not happened.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of Two Women in Washington Leah Barkoukis
How Would You Frame Bill Maher's Recent Take on the Charlie Kirk Assassination? Matt Vespa
TX AG Paxton Pledges Legal Review After Adults Dox High School Kids, Bully Teachers Over TPUSA Chapter Amy Curtis
lhan Omar Tries to Walk Back Praise for Video Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Sarah Arnold
Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
NPR's Latest Article on the Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Why It Got Defunded Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's a Simple Reason You Won't Hear Much About This Gruesome Murder of Two Women in Washington Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement