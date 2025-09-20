Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck

She finally answered a question, and it was a nightmare. We can see why Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s people have been trying to keep her away from the media. If this were a dangling of one’s foot into that pool, they’re likely going to whisk her away, because this was a hefty helping of word salad over a simple question: Do you support men in women’s bathrooms? The question was pitched to her by WJLA’s Nick Minock.

Here's how she responded:

The circumstances this legal case plays out is really one of we've had four cases settled or judged here in Virginia, in the fourth district, the former Gavin Britain case related to bathroom usage. And in fact, the argument is, the assessment is there needs to be much clearer guidance in terms of what is an executive orders, binding assessment of Title Nine, versus what has been a decision of a court. But ultimately, the real impact here is, once again, it is the Trump administration taking dollars away from Virginia, threatening education dollars to our public schools is an attack on Virginia's kids. It's an attack on our economy. It's an attack on Virginia's and as governor, the important thing is, as a candidate for governor, the important thing, the important priority for me, is to ensure that we have the best public schools in the entire country. And the reality is, when we have a president who is coming after Virginia, our education system, whether it's K through 12, whether it is our public universities, that is harmful to Virginia, our ability to educate our kids and ultimately our economy

What?! Minock has wanted a sit-down interview with Spanberger for months. We can see why that’s not happened.

These aren't the only questions we want to ask Spanberger for our viewers. I'd like to ask her questions about how she plans to improve education, decrease costs for housing & childcare, federal workforce issues, etc. Many of her policy proposals have been light on details. — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 27, 2025

It seems Spanberger doesn't want to answer these questions. In 2021, I interviewed Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe well over a dozen times. This is a very different campaign. — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 27, 2025

