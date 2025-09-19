Lefty Comedian Has a Total Meltdown on CNN Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

I remember listening to this clown when he was on Sirius XM. Pete Dominick was brought onto CNN yesterday to comment on the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night show was yanked off the air after an atrocious monologue about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel suggested wrongly that the suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter. He was not. The Utah County Attorney’s Office debunked that, though we knew it was trash from the get-go.

Dominick ran down a list of talking points, like how FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is terrible, how this is an attack on the First Amendment, how this is an attack on anyone who speaks out against the president, and how we need to boycott media companies that are “bending the knee” to the Trump administration.

Comedian Pete Dominick joins the lefties melting DOWN over ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off air:



"The vast majority of Americans LOVE Stephen Colbert, they LOVE John Stewart, they LOVE Jimmy Kimmel."



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NRyqs4QBDy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2025

Dominick hits the iceberg when he questions who “middle America” is, particularly in the context of the falling ratings of Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s show. You can tell the man lives in a bubble, unable to comprehend why a show like Colbert’s would lose $50 million a year. It’s because no one watches it.

Dominick claimed that criticism of late-night is a MAGA talking point, and that a vast majority of Americans love Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, and Jimmy Kimmel. Not only that, but young people and people of color, too. Where are those facts, given that Charlie Kirk broke the grip of the Democratic Party on young voters? Pretty much every demographic listed by Dominick doesn’t watch late-night. If they did, both shows wouldn’t be circling the drain.

The guy is a blowhard, safe and secure in his echo chamber. Sorry, you can’t keep up, man.

