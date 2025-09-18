VIP
We Will Continue to Fight for Charlie and Free Speech
Someone Robbed a Restaurant at Disney World. How the Suspect Got Away Is...
The Murder of Charlie Kirk Was Not a George Floyd Moment
Jim Acosta White Knights for Jimmy Kimmel
Charlie Kirk, Martyrdom, and the Age of Assassination Culture
Grifters Desecrating Charlie Kirk's Memory Could Implode MAGA
Societies' Two Camps
ABC Has Enough of Jimmy Kimmel's 'Comedy'
The Immortal Charlie Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel Learns Free Speech is Expensive
Destroying Roadless Protections Causes Waste and Bureaucracy
De-Escalation
Burning Cities vs. Burning Candles
Iran’s Deception on the Nuclear Issue and the Case for Snapback Sanctions
Tipsheet

Why Rashida Tlaib and Byron Donalds Got Into a Heated Exchange Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 18, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was only a matter of time before some unhinged Democrat went on record saying this, despite the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week. With Donald Trump back in the White House, some lunatic was bound to utter this, and what better hearing than one about DC oversight. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) decided to drop a fascist lecture, which Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) could not abide. It led to a heated exchange. It was Thunderdome (via The Hill): 

Tlaib attacked her GOP colleagues for depicting Washington as a crime-ridden and dilapidated city, saying that’s not the reality she sees on the ground. She also accused Republicans of merely parroting talking points they read about the city elsewhere. 

“It’s really important we need to stand up against this fascist takeover — that’s not a bad word. It’s a fact,” Tlaib said, during the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing about crime and the federal crackdown in the nation’s capital. 

“And here in D.C. and across the country, it is so incredibly important, Mr. Chair, that this committee does not allow rhetoric that … paints Washington, D.C., in a way that you all haven’t really truly seen,” she continued. “You’re just reading it. No, you’re just reading it or something off of some —.” 

The exchange escalated after Donalds, a Trump ally running to be Florida’s governor, objected to Tlaib’s use of the phrase “fascist takeover” to characterize Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and federal law enforcement agents in the nation’s capital. 

[…] 

“Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you, Ms. Tlaib? Is that what I look like to you?” Donalds, who is Black, asked Tlaib. 

Recommended

Did Mazie Hirono Make a Joke About Charlie Kirk's Assasination? Matt Vespa
This is just an unserious party.

