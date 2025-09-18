'Disgusted': Scores of Dem Voters Flee Party, Appalled By Celebrations Over Charlie Kirk's Death

There is a tendency to be too online. Social media has become an integral part of our lives, for better or worse, and it’s certainly a central fixture in media and journalism. The polling on political violence was damning. While it didn’t show that most liberals/progressives support political violence, it did show that way too many do. It’s not an existential crisis, but it reveals that there is a rot among the American Left that must be squashed. An American liberal is six times more likely to justify acts of political violence—that’s disturbing. One thing that should give us hope is that there are normie liberals out there, because there appears to be a mass exodus from the Democratic Party over the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Advertisement

The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. A national political figure and activist, Kirk’s death sent shockwaves through the political landscape, and not all have been good. Legions of ghoulish progressives have celebrated his death, which MSNBC and CNN have strongly said is not happening. Then, why are so many of these terrible people losing their jobs or being placed on leave, guys? You know where I read that—NBC News. This outpouring of support for justifying killing someone with differing views has proven to be too much for a host of those who describe themselves as liberal, and they’re leaving the party (via NY Post):

Sheilfer Zepeda, a 31-year-old avocado farmer and software entrepreneur from California was among them. “I’m switching parties to protest. I understand that the right also has certain character flaws, but it doesn’t culminate in sympathy for political violence,” he told The Post after seeing some Democrats’ jubilation over the killing. “Attempted assassinations of presidential candidates, public executions of healthcare CEOs, and political influencers seems to be in line with what leftists want,” he said. “After all, in revolutionary socialist doctrine, political violence is necessary and justified, which is why we see so many people trying to intellectualize these assassinations in the first place. “I just simply cannot align with the direction things are going in.” Christoper Elton, 56, a restaurant manager from Bucks County, Pa. told The Post Kirk’s death “definitely encouraged” him to register as a Republican last week. “There’s more peace on the right compared to the left. And I’m almost embarrassed for voting left in my life,” he said in an interview. “I was always more of a policy voter than party affiliated. I slowly moved toward faith and religion and Jesus and learned a lot through Charlie Kirk. He wasn’t argumentative. He brought you facts,” Elton said. “If he was wrong, he’d be the first one to say it.”

This is all positive news, yes. But are there enough normie Democrats in the base that can turn the tide here? Right now, the Democratic Party is captive by these clowns who are a bit blasé about acts of political violence and domestic terrorism. It’s why they don’t like to talk about it or refuse to acknowledge what’s going on; of course, lefties have cheered Kirk’s death. And no Democrat was truly devastated. We know they privately celebrated since Kirk was a threat to their whole operation.

I registered as a Republican last week.



I want it noted that people are fleeing the Democratic party. And we are well past caring about being smeared as "alt-right." It's dumb.



Thanks @Chadwick_Moore for including me in your article about why we are fleeing @TheDemocrats pic.twitter.com/CPBEJZBKIe — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 16, 2025

(Warning: long rant)



My liberal friends are completely oblivious about how radicalizing the last week has been for tens of millions of normal Americans. Zero clue.



I’m not talking about people who are “online”; I mean regular, everyday Americans. “Normies.” People who scroll… pic.twitter.com/NeCxHqrFXi — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 13, 2025

my entire life i voted democrat



donated the max to obama, got a photo and had him talk about my toe-shoes on the stump



pulled my kid out of preschool in 2016 after trump won because their teacher was maga



voted kamala last year



today i registered republican. pic.twitter.com/WLxPnX1wdu — Siqi Chen (@blader) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

Still, these reactions show how wrong progressivism is right now. We don’t endorse the killing of one’s enemies here, left-wingers. It’s not American. Now, in Gaza, yeah, Hamas, your best buddy, likes to do that a lot.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!