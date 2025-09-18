Republicans Are Totally Not Being Cool About People Murdering Them
Tipsheet

'Disgusted': Scores of Dem Voters Flee Party, Appalled By Celebrations Over Charlie Kirk's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 18, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

There is a tendency to be too online. Social media has become an integral part of our lives, for better or worse, and it’s certainly a central fixture in media and journalism. The polling on political violence was damning. While it didn’t show that most liberals/progressives support political violence, it did show that way too many do. It’s not an existential crisis, but it reveals that there is a rot among the American Left that must be squashed. An American liberal is six times more likely to justify acts of political violence—that’s disturbing. One thing that should give us hope is that there are normie liberals out there, because there appears to be a mass exodus from the Democratic Party over the Charlie Kirk assassination. 

The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. A national political figure and activist, Kirk’s death sent shockwaves through the political landscape, and not all have been good. Legions of ghoulish progressives have celebrated his death, which MSNBC and CNN have strongly said is not happening. Then, why are so many of these terrible people losing their jobs or being placed on leave, guys? You know where I read that—NBC News. This outpouring of support for justifying killing someone with differing views has proven to be too much for a host of those who describe themselves as liberal, and they’re leaving the party (via NY Post): 

Sheilfer Zepeda, a 31-year-old avocado farmer and software entrepreneur from California was among them. 

“I’m switching parties to protest. I understand that the right also has certain character flaws, but it doesn’t culminate in sympathy for political violence,” he told The Post after seeing some Democrats’ jubilation over the killing.

“Attempted assassinations of presidential candidates, public executions of healthcare CEOs, and political influencers seems to be in line with what leftists want,” he said.

“After all, in revolutionary socialist doctrine, political violence is necessary and justified, which is why we see so many people trying to intellectualize these assassinations in the first place. 

“I just simply cannot align with the direction things are going in.” 

Christoper Elton, 56, a restaurant manager from Bucks County, Pa. told The Post Kirk’s death “definitely encouraged” him to register as a Republican last week. 

“There’s more peace on the right compared to the left. And I’m almost embarrassed for voting left in my life,” he said in an interview.    

“I was always more of a policy voter than party affiliated. I slowly moved toward faith and religion and Jesus and learned a lot through Charlie Kirk. He wasn’t argumentative. He brought you facts,” Elton said. “If he was wrong, he’d be the first one to say it.” 

This is all positive news, yes. But are there enough normie Democrats in the base that can turn the tide here? Right now, the Democratic Party is captive by these clowns who are a bit blasé about acts of political violence and domestic terrorism. It’s why they don’t like to talk about it or refuse to acknowledge what’s going on; of course, lefties have cheered Kirk’s death. And no Democrat was truly devastated. We know they privately celebrated since Kirk was a threat to their whole operation. 

Still, these reactions show how wrong progressivism is right now. We don’t endorse the killing of one’s enemies here, left-wingers. It’s not American. Now, in Gaza, yeah, Hamas, your best buddy, likes to do that a lot.

