Office Star: Hollywood Elite Were Popping Champagne Over Charlie Kirk's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 18, 2025 2:30 PM
The Office’s Rainn Wilson had the perfect take on the Charlie Kirk assassination. The actor roundly rejected claims that we should be celebrating the death of someone with whom we disagree politically. It’s so wrong-headed, speaking to actor Mark Ruffalo. He mentioned that he talked to some “liberal friends” who were less than compassionate.

“Guys, no,” said Wilson. “No, we cannot think or talk that way.”

Granted, it’s nothing special. All one must do is not act like an a**hole, but the Left cannot contain their bloodlust in the wake of the murder of the Turning Point USA founder. The Left has a political violence problem—they’re the sect that’s most likely to either endorse or defend such crimes. The polling doesn’t lie. They want us dead. 

Yet, it’s confirmed, not that we didn’t know this already, that Hollywood liberals were popping the champagne over Kirk’s death. Also, can someone get a hold of MSNBC’s Brandy Zadrozny, who laughably said that no one was celebrating Kirk’s death online. First, they are. Second, if they’re doing it in private, it will creep its way online, which it has.

Kirk wanted to maintain dialogue with the Left, even if all they wanted to do was shout and scream. Right now, how can we have conversations with people who want us dead?

