MSNBC Reporter: No One on the Internet Is Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 6:55 AM
It’s laughable. Is the liberal media bubble this dense? They’re certainly disgusting. MSNBC is taking bath salts, because you can’t make this up. It’s either willful ignorance or an episode in the annals of a dying empire that is legacy media. Do they think they’re smarter than all of us? Yes, but that’s not where I’m going here: this network’s investigative reporter said no one is cheering Charlie Kirk’s assassination online. In what world are these people living? 

Every time they’re given a chance to come back to reality, they opt to trot back into the opium den. Kirk was assassinated on September 10, with his suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, being nabbed two days later. Robinson is a leftist, targeted Kirk over his views, and was dating a transgender, Lance Twiggs—all of which we knew but were confirmed yesterday as Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray formally charged him. Yet, for days, the Left ran with the manufactured narrative that Robinson was a Kirk supporter, but one who shot and killed him. 

That was Looney Tunes. And now, ‘no one is cheering his death.’ Lady, your own employer—she works for MSNBC and NBC News—posted articles that contradict you. People have lost their jobs for cheering about Kirk’s death. It’s endemic on that Bluesky hellhole. 

She’s not looking, or she’s abjectly stupid. It’s one or the other. This is like questioning if the sky is blue. Also, what the hell is this:

And not that we're surprised, but CNN is just as clueless:

