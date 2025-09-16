Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down Trying to Spin Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Some top Trump officials have made some not-so-helpful remarks about free speech and hate speech, namely from Attorney General Pam Bondi. I don’t think the government should be the point of the lance in targeting people who say insane things. We, as citizens, do a fine job exposing those creeps—there have been hordes of professionals fired or placed on leave for gross posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. We’ll revisit that later, but, of course, CNN was aghast at this, with host Abby Phillip trying to spin this as a move to punish the Left and President Trump’s political rivals. That’s such a juvenile, knee-jerk take.

Advertisement

Again, there are some troubling aspects to this, but we can no longer say that it’s ‘just people talking’ anymore. Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The Left is violent. They are killing, and there’s polling that exposes this cancer.

Abby Phillip gets silenced by Former New York State Rep. Joe Borelli.



Phillip tried to spin Trump and Vance’s comments about cracking on radical left-wing terrorists as an attempt to “punish political opponents.”



Instead, Borelli stopped her dead in her tracks with the data… pic.twitter.com/cLMeH1r6Du — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 16, 2025

Former New York State Rep. Joe Borelli shut down Phillips’ point, citing polling information that highlights the dark, violent, and psychopathic tendencies of the Left. In short, the Left is more violent than conservatives, more likely to justify political violence, and more inclined to celebrate the death of one’s political opponents. Borelli is clear that he doesn’t think this poll is exclusive to those on the Left, but a liberal, by a six-to-one margin, is more likely to justify political violence; that’s a “cancer.”

25% of people who describe themselves as "very liberal" and 17% as "liberal" say that it's sometimes justified to restore to violence to achieve political goals.



Just 6% of conservatives say the same.



As @JDVance said, only one side of the aisle in this country has a lunatic… https://t.co/DLXInnW89Z pic.twitter.com/9uh5WBKIzv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2025

Very liberal people are 8x more likely to say political violence is justified than very conservative people (25% vs. 3%).



This isn’t a “both sides” problem, and we are never going to solve it pretending otherwise. pic.twitter.com/NXcfWnNoTT — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 16, 2025

A colossal media failure in one chart: https://t.co/WjWuhubuxT — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 16, 2025

"Charlie Kirk was mainstream. He had views that are held by millions, including more than half the country in the last election. So if you're saying this is justified, what you're actually saying is half the country, there's some justification to commit violence against them." pic.twitter.com/xStc3X76g6 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 16, 2025

Also, evergreen statement here: CNN is trash.

CNN implies Trump Admin is overreacting to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



"They ordered flags to be flown at half mast. He is going to honor Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Medal of Freedom. This is a VERY different response to what we've seen in other cases like this." pic.twitter.com/ybNBDFj5YM — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 15, 2025

UPDATE: Yeah, that speaks to the polling data right there.

🚨#BREAKING: New information from the FBI reveals that Tyler Robinson wrote in a text message, Some hatred cannot be negotiated with when asked why he wanted to target Charlie Kirk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 16, 2025