Tipsheet

Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down Trying to Spin Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Some top Trump officials have made some not-so-helpful remarks about free speech and hate speech, namely from Attorney General Pam Bondi. I don’t think the government should be the point of the lance in targeting people who say insane things. We, as citizens, do a fine job exposing those creeps—there have been hordes of professionals fired or placed on leave for gross posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. We’ll revisit that later, but, of course, CNN was aghast at this, with host Abby Phillip trying to spin this as a move to punish the Left and President Trump’s political rivals. That’s such a juvenile, knee-jerk take. 

Again, there are some troubling aspects to this, but we can no longer say that it’s ‘just people talking’ anymore. Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. The Left is violent. They are killing, and there’s polling that exposes this cancer.

Former New York State Rep. Joe Borelli shut down Phillips’ point, citing polling information that highlights the dark, violent, and psychopathic tendencies of the Left. In short, the Left is more violent than conservatives, more likely to justify political violence, and more inclined to celebrate the death of one’s political opponents. Borelli is clear that he doesn’t think this poll is exclusive to those on the Left, but a liberal, by a six-to-one margin, is more likely to justify political violence; that’s a “cancer.”

 Also, evergreen statement here: CNN is trash.

UPDATE: Yeah, that speaks to the polling data right there.

