Oh My Word: Kash Patel Absolutely Cooked Adam Schiff Today

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a professional liar and someone who should be investigated for intentionally leaking classified information, got into a heated exchange with FBI Director Kash Patel, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Schiff got into a scorching hot exchange with Patel, who wasn’t interested in these games. The FBI director took no prisoners and proceeded to drive over Schiff with a tank.

“You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the U.S. Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward,” said Patel. “You are a political buffoon at best.”

Patel also said he was fighting against the weaponization of intelligence, which Schiff was one of the primary offenders during the Russian collusion hoax.

He’s right.

This is what we voted for.

Patel is testifying regarding the investigation into the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk on September10.

