Bill Maher Had Some Brutal Words for Those Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Bill Maher isn’t one of us, but I have a feeling he could be one of those people who might not be MAGA but certainly will caucus with us on key issues within the platform, like free speech and other Western values. Scratch that—he already has to a certain degree. His closing New Rules segment on his show Real Time on HBO has been more pointed in its criticism toward the Left, knocking it for its illiberal and nonsensical attitudes on a host of issues.

Maher prides himself on being able to speak with anyone. Sure, he makes jokes that some might not like; he’s a comedian. Don’t take him too seriously—he doesn’t. Maybe that’s why he and Charlie Kirk got along. Kirk was a guest of Maher’s Club Random podcast. The comedian admitted on a recent episode with Billy Corgan that he cannot get Kirk’s assassination out of his mind. Maher said that he liked Kirk; he wasn’t a monster, but a human being. And to those cheering his death, ‘Fuck you.”

🚨NEW: Bill Maher *TORCHES* left's reaction to Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨



"If you're on the other side of the political divide and you don't care because the wrong team guy got shot, f*ck you! You're what's wrong with this country."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wWFvOf8ESS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 15, 2025

“If you're on the other side of the political divide and you don't care because the wrong team guy got shot, fuck you! You're what's wrong with this country,” he said.

🚨NEW: Bill Maher *PRAISES* right's willingness to engage in dialogue after Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨



"Charlie Kirk was a guy who was always talking — and I talked to him here. The right-wingers — say what you want about them — but they talk to you."



"The left really has… pic.twitter.com/yFsJEEk2QQ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 15, 2025

Maher also had to admit this about conservatives: we’re willing to break bread with anyone. Talk to anyone, be friends, or engage in conversation. It’s a conversation, not some blood oath. Liberals are obsessed with being on the right side of the arc of history, which only exposes their arrogance—no one knows the flow of history—and to embody that, they must disassociate with the problematic people. I don’t know what that is, but holding views differing from their warped view not only makes you wrong; you’re a bad person. Hence, they feel that domestic terrorism and violence against their political rivals are not just justified but righteous.

"I liked him [Kirk],” said Maher. “I like them all! They're all nice people when you meet them in person. And nobody's as crazy as they make them out to be."

We’re the movement for free speech. The Left is not, and Maher is started to see that clearly now when talking about Kirk.

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested two days later.

