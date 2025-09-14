The ‘Progressive’ Left – The ‘Democratic’ Party – Has Shown You Exactly Who...
Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 14, 2025 6:50 AM
Sarah had the story on Friday night. It was devastating. Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, broke her silence following the assassination of her husband at Utah Valley University in Orem. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was also captured the same day. Robinson was a leftist who engraved “Hey fascist, catch” on the ammunition.

Kirk’s address was heartbreaking to watch, but she vowed to continue her late husband’s work at Turning Point USA:

For the first time since the assassination of her husband, Erika Kirk took the stage Friday night—and she didn’t hold back. In a powerful, emotional address, the widow of conservative leader Charlie Kirk made one thing unmistakably clear: the movement her husband built is not going anywhere. 

“Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” Erika began. “Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr.” 

Fighting through tears, she announced that Charlie’s mission will continue full force. The Turning Point campus tour will go on this fall. His podcast will continue. AMERICAFEST is still on for December. 

And more than that, she made a promise—to Charlie, and to the country. 

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you just unleashed,” she said. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.” 

What shocked former MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin is that CNN and MSNBC never cut to the broadcast. It’s not shocking, sir. We know Halperin isn’t part of the conservative media sphere, but it seems he’s seeing the light. Even posting about emails from folks who are starting to understand what Trump derangement syndrome is, and what it’s doing to the country, specifically among those affiliated with the Democratic Party. He said that moving from CNN and MSNBC not to air Mrs. Kirk’s address shocked him, and it takes a lot to do that.  

