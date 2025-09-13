Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come Forward.

The reactions from the Left have been atrocious. The Democrats have been engaging in peak hypocrisy with their thoughts and prayers, which are apparently not worthless now as opposed to their remarks over the recent mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We don’t need to comment on every egregious TikTok reaction from these progressive clowns, but this image of a bearded man cheering caught the attention of many.

The NY Post added that the Utah County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the video clip. Now, that man has come forward to explain the clip and provide context. 'David' claims he initially thought it was a prank, but began to realize it could be a firearm when no smoke was on the horizon. He then said he stood and cheered 'USA', not to celebrate what had just happened, but maybe to provide a distraction, exhibit strength, and encourage members of the audience to stand united, as mayhem engulfed the event (via NY Post):

Mystery bearded man in crowd at Charlie Kirk shooting seen cheering and looking back after gunshot https://t.co/5Q3fA4EjKH pic.twitter.com/IiUEbfjwdA — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2025

The mystery bearded man who appeared to be celebrating in the crowd moments after Charlie Kirk was shot claimed he wasn’t cheering the horrifying violence, but shouting “USA” to create a “distraction” that might help “save lives.” A man going by David on X, who claims to be the person seen in the viral video filmed at the Utah Valley University event, posted a two-minute statement in which he attempts to explain himself. “When I heard a sharp crack at first I thought it might have been fireworks or a disruptive prank,” the man says, appearing to be wearing the same tan-colored backwards cap as the man apparently celebrating in the video. “I looked up to the horizon for smoke. When none appeared, I realized it must have been a firearm,” he said in a monotone voice, his eyes seeming to dart back and forth as if reading the statement as he stumbled over some of the words. […] “I stood and shouted ‘USA,’ not as a provocation, but to project strength, encourage others, and create a distraction that might help calm panic or even save lives.”

Okay, well, that's a bit peculiar. Do you believe him?

