Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie Kirk Poster

Hello, Office Depot, you’re about to have a public relations nightmare. Michigan Forward posted a video showing a local Depot establishment refusing to print a poster of Charlie Kirk because it was “propaganda.” It was meant for a vigil, and the staffer refused to print it. She remained firm in her stance.

The reasoning behind it was shoddy, having something to do with Kirk being a political figure. The woman is cut off by another staffer who interjects, adding that they could take this matter up with the general manager later.

I have no idea if Office Depot has a ‘no propaganda’ clause in their terms of service, but I doubt it, because defining that is a legal nightmare. The poster was ordered. An image of the receipt and the poster they wished to pick up is included in the video.

I’m sure if this were a poster of Obama, Biden, Kamala, or any other Democrat, it would’ve been made with no questions asked.

UPDATE: The staffer has been fired.

