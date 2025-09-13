Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie Kirk Poster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 13, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Hello, Office Depot, you’re about to have a public relations nightmare. Michigan Forward posted a video showing a local Depot establishment refusing to print a poster of Charlie Kirk because it was “propaganda.” It was meant for a vigil, and the staffer refused to print it. She remained firm in her stance. 

The reasoning behind it was shoddy, having something to do with Kirk being a political figure. The woman is cut off by another staffer who interjects, adding that they could take this matter up with the general manager later.

I have no idea if Office Depot has a ‘no propaganda’ clause in their terms of service, but I doubt it, because defining that is a legal nightmare. The poster was ordered. An image of the receipt and the poster they wished to pick up is included in the video.

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
I’m sure if this were a poster of Obama, Biden, Kamala, or any other Democrat, it would’ve been made with no questions asked.

UPDATE: The staffer has been fired.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK MEDIA BIAS

