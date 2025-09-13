Carolina Panthers Staffer Fired After Trashing Charlie Kirk on Social Media

Be careful what you say. No employer wants someone who is essentially pro-murder or behaves coldly and blithely regarding acts of domestic terrorism if it aligns with their political views. It’s not a free speech issue. Sure, they can say it. Are any of these people who are celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death in jail? No, but some have lost their jobs. Kirk, one of the most influential political commentators and activists in the country, was assassinated on Wednesday while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers have fired Charlie Rock, of the team's communications department, for an insensitive post regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk, a source familiar with the organization's decision tells me. Story to come. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) September 11, 2025

The #Panthers have fired a football communications staffer for IG story posts mocking the death of Charlie Kirk, per @scott_fowler.



The team also released a statement addressing the situation: pic.twitter.com/eeec3GXX4B — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2025

The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2025

Many on the Left have cheered his death. It’s not just random people; it’s most of the professional world. Nurses, doctors, teachers, veterinarians, wealth managers, and now communications staffers on professional sports teams—all have celebrated Kirk’s death. It’s a ghastly display, and it cost a Carolina Panthers staffer his job (via Charlotte Observer):

The Carolina Panthers have fired an employee in the team’s communications department due to an insensitive social media post about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah, a source familiar with the team’s decision said Thursday. Charlie Rock, a football communications coordinator for the Panthers, posted about Kirk’s death on his personal Instagram account Wednesday. A few hours after the 31-year-old Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University, Rock posted: “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it ...” and included a photo of Kirk. Rock also included a reference to the Wu-Tang Clan song “Protect Ya Neck” in the post. […] A source said that the team had parted ways with Rock Thursday morning. Efforts to reach Rock by phone and text message weren’t successful. Rock was an intern for the Panthers’ communications department in 2024 and had recently been promoted to a full-time job in the same department. Rock wasn’t the only person working with or for the media to be let go by his organization in the wake of Kirk’s fatal shooting over the past 24 hours. […] In Arizona, a sportswriter named Gerald Bourguet who covered the NBA’s Phoenix Suns for PHNX Sports is also no longer with that company after remarks he made on social media about Kirk’s death.

Advertisement

Yeah, you’re at-will employees, guys. FAFO.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!