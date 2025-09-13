Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Awful.

September 13, 2025
We know how Democrats feel about Charlie Kirk. He was an activist who threatened their political order. Kirk ripped the youth vote away from Democrats. Turning Point USA and other conservative student groups were winning. Of course, Democrats hated him. They shouted down a call for a moment of silence on the House floor. They’re just despicable.

And now one Democrat Congressman, Jonathan Jackson, from Illinois was caught bad mouthing Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University, wondering why the GOP was making such a big deal out of his passing. All of this was within earshot of a lot of people:

My man, Kirk is one of the reasons why your party isn't controlling Congress or occupying the White House. We have the better ideas. We’re better prepared to fight the Left in that arena. Let’s continue to do so. 

