A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Awful.

We know how Democrats feel about Charlie Kirk. He was an activist who threatened their political order. Kirk ripped the youth vote away from Democrats. Turning Point USA and other conservative student groups were winning. Of course, Democrats hated him. They shouted down a call for a moment of silence on the House floor. They’re just despicable.

And now one Democrat Congressman, Jonathan Jackson, from Illinois was caught bad mouthing Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University, wondering why the GOP was making such a big deal out of his passing. All of this was within earshot of a lot of people:

I was just sitting behind Democratic congressman Jonathan Jackson on a flight from DC to Chicago. When we landed, he was on the phone badmouthing Charlie Kirk and lamenting that Republicans made such a big deal out of him with moment of silence and flags. Wow. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

He was wearing his congressional jacket and he was loudly talking on his phone and saying Republicans honored him “because they could,” implying it was an abuse of power or pure partisanship. He did this so openly I was stunned as a former Hill aide. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

He said Charlie was being treated like “some kind of icon or something.” Despicable. Multiple people heard it on board. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 12, 2025

My man, Kirk is one of the reasons why your party isn't controlling Congress or occupying the White House. We have the better ideas. We’re better prepared to fight the Left in that arena. Let’s continue to do so.

