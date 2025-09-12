VIP
Tipsheet

Trump Was Right About the Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination...and the Left Is Melting Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

They got him. Tyler Robinson was arrested in St. George, Utah, some 250 miles from Utah Valley University in Orem, where he’s suspected of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. Kirk was shot and killed while answering questions from attendees. Robinson engraved some of the ammunition with slogans that are antifascist. The transgender claims turned out to be fruitless, though the Wall Street Journal ran with it before walking it back last night. Still, Robinson appears to be a radical. Trump was right about him. The radical Left is to blame for this awful act. Conservatives were right—and the Left is not taking it well.

We’re at a point where it’s safe to say the Left doesn’t comprehend anything anymore. I know you think it’s an evergreen thing to say, but there was a point where liberals could digest information; they would just be wrong with their conclusions. Now, because Robinson is white, comes from a law enforcement family, and supposedly a Republican, the Left is cheering. First, weird, that’s the initial reaction. Second, despite spewing all the ‘we don’t know motive’ stuff, they’re sure that those three facts line up. Third, the ‘Robinson’ person the lefty internet sleuths uncovered via voter registration isn’t the right guy. Also, there’s this thing called split households. The parents can be of one political persuasion, and the son not so much. 

Also, what’s the play here, guys? Is the Left really saying that Robinson was such a Charlie Kirk fan…that he shot him? So, John Wilkes Booth loved Lincoln? What are you people smoking? Also, the grassy knoll antics regarding the engravings on the ammunition are so far off-base that it’s not even worth commenting on. 

Bullets had “hey fascist, catch” inscribed on them. And Kirk was assassinated. It’s not really hard to figure out where this is going unless you’re so addicted to whack job narratives that you’re willing to sacrifice truth and reason to make sure egos and feelings of self-righteousness aren’t damaged. 

This journey is posted below; maybe grab a drink or seven because some peak idiocy is exposed here:

