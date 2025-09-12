No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode

Oh, c’mon, South Park. You didn’t need to do that. This current season featured an episode about Charlie Kirk and his activism, which was pretty funny, and it’s been pulled from rotation. Amy has more:

According to the New York Post, the episode was quietly pulled and the network did not issue a statement, noting that "industry insiders" said the episode was "temporarily pulled" from rotation on Comedy Central. It is still available on Paramount+ with a subscription.

The current season has been a bit Trump heavy, but the program has gone after everybody for years, from the hypocrisy surrounding hate crime legislation to steroid use in sports, political correctness, global warming, and other political figures; the program has tormented everyone. Also, Kirk loved the portrayal. He had a sense of humor, and conservatives can take a joke.

CHARLIE KIRK RESPONDS TO SOUTH PARK SHOUTOUT



“They know my stuff... credit to the writers—I think that’s absolutely hilarious.” South Park name-drops Charlie and creates a Charlie Kirk Award.@charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/UVcclINf7d — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 7, 2025

Charlie Kirk had a great sense of when he was casted as “Cartman The MasterDebater” in South Park 😢 RIP pic.twitter.com/wg8esved2s — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) September 11, 2025

Charlie liked it. He liked jokes and speech. Add a nod to him and leave it in. https://t.co/wOmznh0h56 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 11, 2025

Put it back in rotation, guys. Kirk took it as a sign of a cultural win.

@ComedyCentral Pulling the Charlie Kirk South Park episode isn't what Charlie would have wanted.



It's what the people celebrating his death want. pic.twitter.com/o0OZGYpULX — Jeff Gray (@jeff_gray) September 11, 2025

