Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's...
NYT Opinion Writer's Take on Charlie Kirk's Legacy Will Likely Anger Liberals
President Trump's Trip to Yankees Stadium on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Was...
Jen Psaki: Trump's Remarks on Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Escalating the Situation
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It
When You Don't Have an Answer, Shoot
Time to Make America Civil Again
The Values That Endure Beyond Division – In Memory of Charlie Kirk
My Friend Charlie Kirk: The Biggest Threat to Leftism Today
Turbocharging Trump’s Golden Age: Deregulation and Investment Acceleration
A Turning Point
The GOP Should Stop Rebranding and Start Legislating
Tipsheet

No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Oh, c’mon, South Park. You didn’t need to do that. This current season featured an episode about Charlie Kirk and his activism, which was pretty funny, and it’s been pulled from rotation. Amy has more: 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the episode was quietly pulled and the network did not issue a statement, noting that "industry insiders" said the episode was "temporarily pulled" from rotation on Comedy Central. It is still available on Paramount+ with a subscription. 

The current season has been a bit Trump heavy, but the program has gone after everybody for years, from the hypocrisy surrounding hate crime legislation to steroid use in sports, political correctness, global warming, and other political figures; the program has tormented everyone. Also, Kirk loved the portrayal. He had a sense of humor, and conservatives can take a joke. 

Recommended

Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Put it back in rotation, guys. Kirk took it as a sign of a cultural win. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
LATEST: FBI Provides Update on Charlie Kirk Assassin, Including New Photos, Video Matt Vespa
Jen Psaki: Trump's Remarks on Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Escalating the Situation Matt Vespa
Educators, Leftists Ridicule Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Some Get Fired Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Advertisement