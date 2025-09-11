Comedy Central Quietly Pulls 'South Park' Episode Mocking Charlie Kirk

At the end of July, the long-running animated comedy "South Park" ran an episode that parodied TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

In that episode, Cartman sported Kirk's hairstyle and ran parodies of TPUSA events, yelling, "You can just shut up, Bebe, because you hate America and you love abortion." Kirk found the portrayal amusing, even changing his profile pic and telling Fox News, "I think it's kind of funny, and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. I look at this as a badge of honor."

Advertisement

Following Kirk's assassination at the first "The American Comeback" tour stop in Orem, Utah, "South Park" has pulled the episode.

Comedy Central pulls "South Park" episode mocking Charlie Kirkhttps://t.co/2q3AzIpwig — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 11, 2025

Here's more:

Season 27, episode two of the popular series sparked an instantaneous uproar when it aired in early August. The bizarre episode follows school counselor Mr. Mackey pursuing a career with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he loses his job due to federal budget cuts. Parody versions of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump and Vice President JC Vance appear. While Noem shoots at innocent dogs and Trump is seen in bed with the devil, the plot also follows character Eric Cartman, who imitates Kirk. Cartman launches a podcast and starts debating 'woke, liberal students,' just as Kirk was known for doing.

"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker received some criticism for the episode following Kirk's death, with some blaming the pair for the shooting.

"Trey Parker and Matt Stone, you are sellouts and have blood on your hands," said one X user. Another blasted the show over its $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, "'South Park' gets a $1.5 billion dollar deal and suddenly turn into a mouthpiece for woke globalists."

According to the New York Post, the episode was quietly pulled and the network did not issue a statement, noting that "industry insiders" said the episode was "temporarily pulled" from rotation on Comedy Central. It is still available on Paramount+ with a subscription.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!