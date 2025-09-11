VIP
FBI Director Kash Patel Just Got Sued
Tipsheet

LATEST: FBI Provides Update on Charlie Kirk Assassin, Including New Photos, Video

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 10:05 PM
Images released by FBI Salt Lake City

The hunt for Charlie Kirk’s assassin continues. The conservative activist was shot and killed at an event in Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. He was 31. TMZ obtained a new video of the purported shooter limping toward campus. Some were suggesting that the limp was due to the suspect lugging around the rifle used in the attack. The FBI also released new images of the suspect. 

The US Marshals Service has joined the manhunt for the suspect. We don't know the identity of the suspect.

Tonight, there was a presser with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, and Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason. 

Footprints, fingerprints, and palm prints were found at the scene of the crime. The shooter left them climbing down from the roof of the building where he took the shot that killed Charlie Kirk. Video footage of this person leaving the scene was shown at the presser, with Commissioner Mason adding that this is how they were able to track the suspect, who veered into a wooded area where the bolt-action rifle was found. The suspect was wearing Converse tennis shoes. 

Gov. Cox said they have received more than 7,000 leads and tips, the most since the Boston Marathon bombing. Twenty-four federal and state law enforcement agencies are working to find this man. They’ve conducted at least 200 interviews.

The death penalty is going to be pursued for this suspect. A $100,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the capture of this individual.

Last Note: Our former colleague, Mia Cathell, noticed something about the suspect's shirt. Is it a clue? FBI used articles of clothing to nab many of the January 6 defendants. 

