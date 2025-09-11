The NYT's Obituary for Charlie Kirk Is an Absolute Disgrace
Tipsheet

'My Party Is the F**king Worst': Young Dem Rips His Own Side for Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed yesterday. I still can’t believe he’s gone. The conservative host, activist, commentator, and overall juggernaut left us too soon after an assassin’s bullet struck him in the throat. He was 31. Kirk created an army of Republican youngsters through Turning Point USA. He leaves behind a wife, Erika, and two children. It’s awful. But since we’re in this era of ghoulish liberals cheering the death of people, they hate having a differing opinion, there have been some heinous reactions. 

One young liberal couldn’t control himself anymore and unleashed on his party, calling it the worst. The TikTok account ‘mylifeasbrandon’ was brutal, noting that anyone who is celebrating this assassination is trash. At the time of that upload, it was only reported that Kirk was shot because Brandon was notably disturbed that people were hoping Charlie would die from his injuries. 

Where’s the empathy? Where’s the respect? This young Democrat seemed to get Kirk better than 99 percent of liberal America. All Kirk did was debate, and maybe we could settle our differences in such a manner. His famed Q&A sessions on campus allow all his haters and lovers to take a poke at him. He didn’t care. It was when we couldn’t talk that raised Kirk’s fears, and now he’s gone. 

The NYT's Obituary for Charlie Kirk Is an Absolute Disgrace Matt Vespa
The shooter is still at large Let's hope something on the manhunt is dropped tomorrow. 

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM FREE SPEECH

