Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

You knew this reaction was coming from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is one of the most insufferable and appalling members of Congress. As we also commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, let’s not forget that she described our nation’s deadliest terror attack as a day where ‘some people did something.’ She’s awful, so it’s not shocking that she smeared Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah yesterday.

“He downplayed George Floyd. He opposed Juneteenth,” she said. Oh, I’m sorry, Ilhan. 

Are you going to be okay? Do you need medical attention? Maybe you’re not stable enough to serve the people of your state. Omar could go off because the equally appalling Mehdi Hasan was interviewing her. 

Omar called Trump ‘Hitler’ and Republicans ‘Nazis.’ She’s a clown. She’ll always be a clown, albeit one whose net worth could be north of $30 million despite her claims that she’s not wealthy. 

Someone noted the grins on both of their faces. Truly despicable people, but rest assured, Kirk would’ve taken both to the cleaners because he was elite at the art of persuasion. These two couldn’t argue their way out of a burqa.

 

