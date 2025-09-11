After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring.

The tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis wasn’t that long ago, folks. I bring this up because I was told that thoughts and prayers were worthless. Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this, along with CNN’s Dana Bash, and, to their credit, they’ve kept their mouths shut over the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

So, when schoolkids are shot, thoughts and prayers, even at Catholic schools, are meaningless—these clowns have the temerity to say such things to the victims’ families—but when a conservative is killed, it’s okay to say that. It’s one of those two separate rules episodes I can do without. And believe me, the Democrats were racing to send their thoughts and prayers to Kirk’s family. If these people were serious about religion, that’s one thing. But we have them dead to rights here: it’s fake.

This party booed God in 2012. They hate the religious, and they’re only doing this to cover their political asses. It was stunning that saying this phrase—thoughts and prayers—was not acceptable again. Oh, and yes, some used this act of political murder to push for gun control:

Political violence is absolutely unacceptable and indefensible. Unconscionable acts of violence should have no place in our country. Let’s pray for no more lives being lost to gun violence. https://t.co/0SBr1qyu9d — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 10, 2025

The horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.



All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk’s recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 10, 2025

Political violence has no place in America.



This shooting is horrifying, and I’m praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 10, 2025

Political violence is not who we are as Americans. We can NEVER accept this. I hope Mr. Kirk is OK and pray for his family. https://t.co/BDbQEY8chp — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 10, 2025

🚨 AOC reacts to death of Charlie Kirk, lashes out at colleagues that vote against gun control legislation, WATCH:



Footage from @_CadenOlson pic.twitter.com/D51md9as3y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2025

🚨 WATCH: Sen. Elizabeth Warren reacts to the death of Charlie Kirk & calls for more gun control legislation.



She then attacks Pres. Trump for seemingly 'turning up the temperature' in the United States.



Footage from @AndiNapier pic.twitter.com/vk7TYjvXQA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2025

I’m saddened and angered by Charlie Kirk’s murder. And I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

Horrific to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot today in Utah. Political violence must be always and totally rejected. Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 10, 2025

Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack.



My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2025

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

Oh, are prayers back now? https://t.co/W4I77U4NNa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2025

This shooting is nothing short of horrific. I'm praying for Charlie Kirk and thinking of the students at the event in Utah. Political violence has no place in our country — it's never ok. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 10, 2025

Sending my sincere condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family. Violence is unacceptable, always.



Though I disagree with nearly everything he said publicly, I never lose sight of others' humanity.



He was someone’s son. He was someone’s husband. He was a father to two young children.… — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 10, 2025

Advertisement

I am praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. There is no place for political violence in our country. It needs to be condemned and it needs to stop -- now. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 10, 2025

Thoughts and prayers are worthless for some shootings but not others. Democrats, liberals—you’re terrible at this.