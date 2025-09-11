Did TMZ Staffers Cheer About Charlie Kirk's Assassination? The Video Is Damning.
After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 11, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher, File

The tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis wasn’t that long ago, folks. I bring this up because I was told that thoughts and prayers were worthless. Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this, along with CNN’s Dana Bash, and, to their credit, they’ve kept their mouths shut over the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 

So, when schoolkids are shot, thoughts and prayers, even at Catholic schools, are meaningless—these clowns have the temerity to say such things to the victims’ families—but when a conservative is killed, it’s okay to say that. It’s one of those two separate rules episodes I can do without. And believe me, the Democrats were racing to send their thoughts and prayers to Kirk’s family. If these people were serious about religion, that’s one thing. But we have them dead to rights here: it’s fake. 

This party booed God in 2012. They hate the religious, and they’re only doing this to cover their political asses. It was stunning that saying this phrase—thoughts and prayers—was not acceptable again. Oh, and yes, some used this act of political murder to push for gun control:

They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Thoughts and prayers are worthless for some shootings but not others.  Democrats, liberals—you’re terrible at this.

