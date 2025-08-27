Lib Reaction to Minneapolis Shooting: Your Prayers Mean Nothing

Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, shot and killed two children at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. In a heinous act of violence, Westman opened fire during a mass commemorating the start of the new school year. Seventeen others were wounded in the attack, 14 kids and three adults. All are expected to survive, despite reports that some of the injuries were critical. Westman would later commit suicide. A manifesto and a disturbing video were posted on the day of the assault, with the suspect showing his arsenal of weapons and magazines inscribed with anti-Trump and antisemitic scribblings.

This community has suffered an unimaginable tragedy, and what do liberal media and local Democrats have to say: screw your prayers. The party that booed God in 2012 is telling parents of a religious school that their prayers are worthless. I’m not religious, but who the hell are you to say to people who are faithful that their prayers are garbage? It’s about power, control, and their antipathy towards religion. It’s disgusting, and of all people, Mayor Jacob Frey should clamp down on the theatrics. This behavior occurs when there are no real people within your ranks. How long do you think these folks, who have raged against thoughts and prayers in these incidents, have been waiting to say, ‘see, look, they got gunned down while praying. It does nothing.’

Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

CNN's Dana Bash just said this on live TV:



"Forget about thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally praying when they were murdered through a church window.”



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/iwryj0i7K7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2025

Gross. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2025

I am just gobsmacked that in their effort to immediately politicize a horrific tragedy in which children were murdered at prayer, the line that Democrat after Democrat seem to have chosen is "Where is your God?" – which, incidentally, the murderer wrote on the magazine of his gun https://t.co/qVrLyLHh1w — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 27, 2025

Father of Parkland shooting victim Manuel Oliver ghoulishly proclaims "thoughts and prayers this time are out of the picture" because "these kids were actually praying and all their thoughts played on the right -- the God they were all praying to and still they were shot." pic.twitter.com/gEoV0aVTEo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 27, 2025

That’s not the point.

And for Frey to lecture people on how they should feel in the aftermath is, to say the least, astounding. It explains why Democrats and their liberal media allies are so hated.

