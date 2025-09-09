We're Back to This Stuff Again?

Why are we doing this? And it’s not even the Democrats who signed off on it—this was a House Republican initiative. We’re re-investigating the January 6 riot. Yes, you read that right. Republicans decided to do a Disney-style reboot of this issue that should go away. And Democrats have picked the loudest mouths to be on the panel, like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) (via Politico):

Advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries chose California Rep. Eric Swalwell to lead Democrats on a newly formed subcommittee to reinvestigate events surrounding the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jeffries also picked Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) to sit on the panel, which was initiated by the House GOP as part of a broad effort by Republicans to rewrite the history of the Capitol attack. […] The new panel will operate under the House Judiciary Committee and will be chaired by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), who has said he intends to create his own report on the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), as ranking member of Judiciary, will also an ex officio member of the panel, according to the provision that passed the House last week. Raskin also served on the previous committee.

Oh, Ms. Crockett is being tapped for this circus, too? Why are we doing this? We don’t need it. And I get that this committee might be run by us and could scrutinize the political sideshow that was led by House Democrats, it’s not something we need right now. Sure, the content from Crockett going nuts on the dais might be gold, but some reboots are not needed. Some remakes are unwarranted. Not everything needs to be retconned.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!