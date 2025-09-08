Trump's Purported Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Has Been Released

We’re back to this nonsense again: the purported birthday card Trump gave to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. It’s been released. The actual alleged birthday card has been released. Liberals are cheering for some reason—it still doesn’t prove anything. Second, this is precisely why Democrats can be trusted with the Epstein files. They only want the stuff that allegedly involves Trump, because they don’t care about the victims, which we’ll get to in a second. First, the alleged card that has liberal America in a frenzy (via NBC News):

House Democrats on Monday posted on X an image of a birthday message that President Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. Trump has denied having anything to do with the card, which was included in a leather-bound book of birthday messages for the late convicted sex offender's 50th birthday. The book was among the documents that the House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed from Epstein's estate last month. […] NBC News has not independently verified the Journal’s reporting. White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted on X that the note should help Trump’s legal case because “it’s not his signature.” He added numerous photos of Trump’s current signature, where he signed his full name.

Yes, everyone on social media is about to become a handwriting expert. We knew something was off when the Wall Street Journal posted about this letter in June, but didn’t provide the letter. I believe that at some point, when asked by Trump’s press team if they could see the note, the publication admitted it wasn’t in their possession. It’s a trainwreck story—it still is.

They tried to run this play, but it didn’t work. The Democrats’ effort to tie Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump remains a gross exercise, especially since all the victims who have come forward have gone on record saying they didn’t witness the president engaged in any of the aberrant sexual activities of the dead New York financier. The victims want the files released to hold those responsible accountable, whereas Democrats want to know if Trump is in them. He likely is, as Epstein and Trump, two wealthy New York individuals, were often seen together at the same events where other affluent socialites gathered. It’s nothing new. The photos of the two men before their falling out in 2008, around the time Epstein was busted for trying to procure a minor for sex, were always at weddings and other high-profile events where thousands were in attendance.

The victims want justice. Democrats want Trump impeached and will use sexual abuse victims to do it. That’s, dare I say, a little Epstein-ish.

