Speaker Johnson Just Walked Back This Claim About Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

The Jeffrey Epstein case is a circus. It didn’t need to be, but the shambolic roll-out of the supposed files, which was the mother of all nothing burgers since the binders were filled with information we knew already, coupled with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying she had the client list, made for an epic public relations disaster for the Trump administration. There are dedicated people who want to know the truth, especially after the infamous New York financier was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide in August of 2019. The victims of Mr. Epstein deserve justice, too.

The problem is that everyone is shooting their mouth off, the president included. Mr. Trump said the Epstein files was a hoax. It’s not. Then, Speaker Mike Johnson, of all people, decided to hurl this stick of dynamite into the mix: Trump was an Epstein informant for the FBI. He soon retracted the claim (via WaPo):

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) on Sunday backed off his claim that President Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While Trump has said that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, his members-only club in Florida, he has also recently called the latest demands for the release of more information on the Epstein case a “Democrat hoax that never ends.” Last week, Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump cares deeply about the crimes Epstein committed and said that Trump “was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

File that under ‘not helping.’ What the hell is this, man? It’s already bad enough Bondi shot her mouth off which set off this hurricane. It’s magnified by Trump calling this a hoax. I get that he wants to move on and govern, but this is a thing now. He must deal with it, and it’s made worse by these shoddy claims about Trump being an informant. It’s a trainwreck. Meanwhile, the Epstein victims want the files released. They want accountability, but the media is more concerned whether these women saw Donald Trump doing anything felonious regarding Epstein’s proclivities. All the victims denied Trump had any role. The president already gave Bondi the greenlight to release all information that’s credible. The process will be long, and it may not even conclude until after Trump’s second presidency.

