House Republicans Promise to Keep Pushing Measures to Make DC Great Again

House Republicans returned from their August recess ready to fight crime and enhance public safety. President Trump took an extraordinary step in deploying the National Guard and federalizing the DC police to restore order. It’s been wildly successful, to the point where, once the National Guard deployment ends, DC will indefinitely cooperate with federal law enforcement to maintain peace. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued that directive this week, likely to the aches of political heartburn from members of the city council who would rather residents in the capital be shot, robbed, stabbed, raped, and murdered.

Advertisement

Townhall's @ChloeTrapanotto asks @RepHageman what @RepublicanStudy can do to hold FAILED D.C. leadership accountable for allowing crime to run RAMPANT in Washington.



"I've introduced 3 bills...to address the LAWLESSNESS that you actually see IN the city council here." 👏 pic.twitter.com/eOSfd1BedL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

Our own Chloe Trapanotto asked Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) on September 2 what the Republican Study Committee can do to hold local DC leadership accountable for the crime crisis. The Wyoming Republican highlighted three bills to address the insanity that’s engulfed the city council. More legislation will be crafted to address the issue. The good news is that the Trump administration is expected to extend the National Guard deployment in the capital until December. It was set to expire next week.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the RSC, later mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his theatrics over fighting crime. The governor called for—get this—a task force to fight crime. The Texas Republican said that there’s already a task force in place: it’s called the police, prosecuting attorneys, and their respective staffs. It’s pretty much the preamble for the show ‘Law and Order.’ Like, what the hell are we doing here?

🔥 MUST-WATCH: Chairman @RepPfluger BLASTS Governor Newsom: “Recently, the Governor of California said he was going to establish a task force on crime. Well, we got news for him—there is a task force on crime. It’s called laws, it’s called prosecutors, it’s called DAs, it’s… pic.twitter.com/wip2lJ5VQL — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) September 3, 2025

The point is, House Republicans promise never to let DC return to the Bakara Market days.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!