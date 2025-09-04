Dems Don’t Have a Prayer
Tipsheet

Did You See Trump's Post about Rosie O'Donnell?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 04, 2025 12:05 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino warned us last night: what Trump is going to post next might break the Internet. He was right. President Trump took a katana to his loudest critics and circled back to a fan favorite with Rosie O’Donnell. The Trump-deranged actress and former View co-host fled to Ireland after the 2024 election. Trump said he’s mulling revoking her citizenship. It’s all about the trolling, and we’re all here for it (via NY Post): 

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was giving serious thought to stripping actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell of her US citizenship, a move he had threatened in the past but cannot legally do. 

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Trump had made similar statements in recent months, including in July when he said he was considering pulling O’Donnell’s citizenship because she “is not in the best interests of our Great Country” and is a “Threat to Humanity.” 

O’Donnell responded to the president’s post in July with a reference to the character King Joffrey from “Game of Thrones,” saying: “Go ahead and try, king joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. i’m not yours to silence i never was.” 

Trump also took shots at Gavin Newsom:

The president is having fun, and so are we.

