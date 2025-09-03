Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the...
Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic School...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 03, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited Annunciation Catholic School today. They were met by some of the most degenerate leftists who remain incapable of behaving appropriately in a society. The school was the site of an awful mass shooting by a transgender, Robert “Robin” Westman, who shot and killed two students, ages 8 and 10, and wounded 17 others. Still, these clowns couldn’t help themselves, but there was one individual who looked familiar. Our colleague Douglas Blair recognized the individual with the bullhorn. As he noted, this guy must have a lot of free time or is being subsidized to hell to peddle crap activism.

Again, there's nothing organic about the Left, but you knew that already, going back to the Occupy Wall Street days. 

