Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic School...

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited Annunciation Catholic School today. They were met by some of the most degenerate leftists who remain incapable of behaving appropriately in a society. The school was the site of an awful mass shooting by a transgender, Robert “Robin” Westman, who shot and killed two students, ages 8 and 10, and wounded 17 others. Still, these clowns couldn’t help themselves, but there was one individual who looked familiar. Our colleague Douglas Blair recognized the individual with the bullhorn. As he noted, this guy must have a lot of free time or is being subsidized to hell to peddle crap activism.

These are the protestors outside of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, as JD Vance visits to pay respects to the victims of the shooting.



Does this look organic to you? pic.twitter.com/pOVhrajQON — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

I literally filmed the guy with the bullhorn like 50 different times during the Dobbs protests outside the justices homes. He was also in DC the night of the 2024 election. Either he’s got a butt load of free time and money or he’s getting shuttled around. — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) September 3, 2025

He told me at the time he worked for the DC Mayor’s office and then called me fat lol https://t.co/pLaJnG4SLH — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) September 3, 2025

Yup, I knew it. Here he is outside the Supreme Court screaming in people’s faces. https://t.co/fi133pXru9 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) September 3, 2025

Again, there's nothing organic about the Left, but you knew that already, going back to the Occupy Wall Street days.

