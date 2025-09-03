How Was This a Sensible Immigration Decision? And We Can Blame Joe Biden for It.

Guy will likely have more on this story today, but dear Lord, this has become a new liberal media game. Just like how the media omits the party affiliation when a Democrat gets pinched, the legacy press is quickly becoming undefeated with a new beat: creating a sob story about some deported illegal, only to learn that he or she is a violent piece of criminal trash. The New York Times is very upset that a Jamaican was deported to Africa. The real story is that he’s a murderer, whom Joe Biden’s crew allowed to remain in the United States (via NYT):

DISGRACEFUL AND DISGUSTING!



The failing @NYTimes is peddling another disgusting sob story for a criminal illegal alien.



Orville Etoria was convicted of MURDER.



It is absolutely revolting that the New York Times is actively defending convicted murderers over American… pic.twitter.com/eW6w9SgcE6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 1, 2025

Something that jumps out from this NYT piece on a Jamaican murderer who was deported to Africa by the Trump admin...



After his release from prison in 2021 for fatally shooting a man in the head in NY, & despite having a deportation order, the Biden admin let him stay in the US. pic.twitter.com/UJa1KgZ2GW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 1, 2025

After fatally shooting a man in the head in Brooklyn in 1996, Orville Etoria was convicted of murder and given a prison sentence of 25 years to life. During his incarceration, Mr. Etoria, a Jamaican citizen with legal residency in the United States, was ordered deported by an immigration judge. But upon his release in 2021, immigration officials allowed him to stay in America, provided he complete annual check-ins with the authorities. To those close to Mr. Etoria, 62, it was a reprieve that gave him a second chance at life. He earned a bachelor’s degree while behind bars, successfully completed parole after he got out, got a job at a men’s shelter and started pursuing a master’s degree in divinity. To those who support President Trump’s stated mission to deport the “worst of the worst” and other immigrants in record numbers, Mr. Etoria is exactly the kind of dangerous felon who should be expelled from the United States.

Yes, exactly—this is what I voted for. Second, why are we defending this man? The liberal media cares more about the criminal aliens than the victims—and what feels good as opposed to what’s right to uphold law and order. The rest of the piece is filler. The man is a murderer. He’s an illegal alien. He’s gone.

End of story.

