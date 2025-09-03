Yes, This Politico Headline About Trump's Health Is Real...and Beyond Embarrassing
Tipsheet

How Was This a Sensible Immigration Decision? And We Can Blame Joe Biden for It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 03, 2025 6:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Guy will likely have more on this story today, but dear Lord, this has become a new liberal media game. Just like how the media omits the party affiliation when a Democrat gets pinched, the legacy press is quickly becoming undefeated with a new beat: creating a sob story about some deported illegal, only to learn that he or she is a violent piece of criminal trash. The New York Times is very upset that a Jamaican was deported to Africa. The real story is that he’s a murderer, whom Joe Biden’s crew allowed to remain in the United States (via NYT): 

After fatally shooting a man in the head in Brooklyn in 1996, Orville Etoria was convicted of murder and given a prison sentence of 25 years to life. During his incarceration, Mr. Etoria, a Jamaican citizen with legal residency in the United States, was ordered deported by an immigration judge. 

But upon his release in 2021, immigration officials allowed him to stay in America, provided he complete annual check-ins with the authorities. 

To those close to Mr. Etoria, 62, it was a reprieve that gave him a second chance at life. He earned a bachelor’s degree while behind bars, successfully completed parole after he got out, got a job at a men’s shelter and started pursuing a master’s degree in divinity. 

To those who support President Trump’s stated mission to deport the “worst of the worst” and other immigrants in record numbers, Mr. Etoria is exactly the kind of dangerous felon who should be expelled from the United States. 

Court Blocks Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act...the Dissenting Opinion Is Gold Leah Barkoukis
Yes, exactly—this is what I voted for. Second, why are we defending this man? The liberal media cares more about the criminal aliens than the victims—and what feels good as opposed to what’s right to uphold law and order. The rest of the piece is filler. The man is a murderer. He’s an illegal alien. He’s gone.

End of story.

